A Douglasville man has been charged with shooting and killing his girlfriend Monday at a condo in Panama City Beach, Fla.
Spencer Pruitt, 24, was charged with manslaughter, according to Panama City Beach police. He was given a $200,000 bond but remained in the Bay County Jail as of Wednesday.
Just before the incident, Pruitt and a friend were brandishing their weapons and pointing them at each other in a “joking manner” at around 3 a.m. Monday, according to the affidavit filed by the investigator with the Panama City Beach Police Department.
The investigator wrote that Pruitt removed the magazine from his black Smith and Wesson 40 caliber handgun and removed the round from the chamber before pointing at his friend and pulling the trigger.
Pruitt then placed the magazine back in the gun, chambered a round, aimed at the victim and pulled the trigger, according to the affidavit. The investigator wrote that the victim was shot in the throat and was pronounced dead a short time later.
The affidavit shows that through interviews with Pruitt and witnesses that he is known to play a game where “he puts his magazine in his firearm but does not allow it to fully seat.”
The investigator wrote, “He points his firearm at friends, but it does not fire. On this date, in his own statement, he stated he always does this and does not know why his gun fired a round this time.”
