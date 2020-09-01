The Douglasville City Council is expected to adopt a maintenance and operations millage rate of 7.211 mills that is 5.15% over the rollback rate on Thursday after a third and final public hearing.
The public hearing is set for 5 p.m. in the Douglasville Conference Center, with adoption of the tax rate set to follow at a called meeting at 5:30 p.m.
The 7.211 mills the city plans to adopt is the same as the FY19 and FY20 tax rates. However, the city would have needed to adopt the rollback rate of 6.858 mills or less to avoid what the state considers a tax increase. The rollback rate is the rate that would have brought in the same amount of revenue as last year’s tax rate.
The tax rate increase applies only to those who live within the Douglasville city limits and will mean a roughly $71 increase in property taxes for a home with a fair market value of $200,000, according to the city.
Karin Callan, finance director for the city, said Douglasville is projected to see several areas of declining revenue for FY21 due to the pandemic.
Callan said the city is projecting hotel/motel taxes to decrease $850,000, court revenues to be down $600,000, business license fees to be down $376,000, franchise fees to be down $242,000, and plan review fees and building permits to be down $99,000.
Callan said in each of the past two fiscal years, the city saw an increase of 11% in sales tax revenues. However, she said FY20 — which ended June 30 — saw a decrease of 1% in sales tax revenue.
She said the city is projecting a “modest increase” in sales tax revenue of 2% for FY21.
“Since SPLOST, sales tax and property taxes are slightly increasing, although at a much lower rate than the prior years, those areas were able to make up for a portion of the revenue losses in the other areas, but not completely,” Callan said. “Fortunately, the city maintains a healthy reserve fund to help cover shifts in the economy like we have seen this year. We had a six-month reserve fund available. We were able to pull $3.5 million from those reserves to help us weather the changes. That still leaves us with three months of operating costs in our reserve funds.”
Callan said the city is looking for opportunities to bring furloughed employees back to work. She said the furloughs were not the result of budget issues, but rather were based on a “reduced level of service due to the pandemic.”
“As services are brought back and areas like our parks are opened back up we are bringing those staff members back to work,” Callan said. “Staff was not furloughed to reach a budget requirement or to make up for any budgetary shortfalls. It was always based on the amount of work that needed to be done.”
Callan said the city is still filling funded positions within the city to keep services functioning. She said the Douglasville Police Department staffing has not been impacted and has continued to serve the community throughout the pandemic.
The $33.1 million FY21 budget the city adopted in May is down $2.6 million, or 7%, from the FY20 budget.
Callin said that while the city has seen “major decreases” in revenue sources with people not traveling as much and courts being shut down for a period, the “necessary adjustments” were made to ensure the city is able to continue delivering services to residents and businesses.
The city of Douglasville is the final governing body in the county to set its tax rate.
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners adopted a tax rate last Thursday that is 27.9% over the rollback rate; the Board of Education adopted an M&O tax rate that is 5.31% over the rollback rate; and the Villa Rica City Council adopted a tax rate that is 13.88% over the rollback rate.
