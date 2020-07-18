Early voting begins Monday at the courthouse for the Aug. 11 primary runoff election, in which Democrats will decide their nominees for two legislative seats that include parts of Douglas County.
Douglas County voters who live in either of the two districts who either voted Democrat during the June 9 primary or who didn’t vote at all in the primary can vote in the runoff elections.
In state Senate District 30, Democrats will choose between Triana Arnold James and Montenia Edwards, the top two vote-getters in the June 9 primary. District 30 includes most of Carroll County, and parts of west Douglas and south Paulding counties.
The winner of the runoff will take on incumbent Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, in the November general election. Dugan first won the seat in a special election in 2013 and currently serves as senate majority leader.
Senate District 30 includes the Mirror Lake Elementary, Dog River Library, Ephesus Baptist, Pray’s Mill Baptist, Bright Star UMC and Dorsett Shoals Elementary precincts.
In House District 65, incumbent state Rep. Sharon Beasley-Teague, D-Red Oak, will face Mandisha Thomas in the runoff election, with the winner taking the seat since no Republicans qualified.
House District 65 covers parts of Douglas and Fulton counties and includes only the Chapelhill Church precinct in Douglas.
Early voting runs through Aug. 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the courthouse.
Election officials said there is a drop box outside the courthouse near the bike rack and another one outside the voter registration office inside for voters to place their absentee applications and ballots. Absentee ballots can be dropped off at the courthouse drop box up until 7 p.m. on election day.
Contact the elections office by phone at 770-920-7213 or by email at dofelections@co.doug las.ga.us or go to Secretary of State’s website at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov to check your registration, request absentee ballots and more.
