The county’s top election official is urging voters to take advantage of early voting and utilize new technology in upcoming elections.
Douglas County Elections and Voter Registration Director Milton Kidd pushed early voting during an in-person open election forum at the courthouse Wednesday morning.
The forum was streamed live on the county’s Facebook page and cable station.
With a little over 96,000 active voters in the county, Kidd said voters are advised to take advantage of mail-in ballots and early voting at polls during the Nov. 3 general election that includes the presidential election.
The county has 25 polling places, but Kidd said early or absentee voting is likely voters’ best option to avoid anticipated long lines.
“November third is the last day to vote in the presidential election, but its not the only day to vote,” Kidd said. “There is nothing we can do to control the long lines. We are encouraging everybody to take advantage of the early voting process.”
During the early voting period, Kidd said the county will provide transportation as long as it is scheduled within a 24-hour period.
Kidd said that any voter can request an absentee ballot from the county elections office either electronically or by calling.
“We are committed to do everything possible to give every eligible voter that opportunity to cast a vote the most efficient way possible,” Kidd said during the forum. “We know some older people might not have the capability to request electronically, but they can call the office.”
The three-week early voting period for the Aug. 11 primary run-off will run from July 20 through Aug. 7.
For the Nov. 3 general election, early voting will run from Oct. 12 through Oct. 30.
Voters can start requesting absentee ballots now, according to Kidd.
Kidd said the voters who know they are going to do in-person voting shouldn’t request an absentee ballot. However, if they do, and change their mind and vote in person, they are required to surrender the ballot at their polling place.
Absentee ballots can be dropped off at the courthouse drop box up until 7 p.m. on election day.
Contact the elections office by phone at 770-920-7213 or by email at dofelections@co.douglas.ga.us.
