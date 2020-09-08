Some Douglas County elementary school students will be back in their classrooms today after starting the year entirely online three weeks ago.
The school system announced last month that it would begin phasing students back into school buildings, starting with elementary students on Sept. 8, followed by middle school students on Sept. 14 and high school students on Sept. 21.
School was originally scheduled to start Aug. 5 and was moved to Aug. 17 after an uptick in community spread of the coronavirus.
Superintendent Trent North said parents will continue to have the choice of whether they want their children to return to in-person learning or to continue with the two online-online options — School-Based Digital Learning or the FLEX Academy.
No matter which option students and parents choose, North said everyone will continue to learn online on Fridays, when schools will be closed for deep cleaning.
The number of elementary students who planned to return to in-person learning this week wasn’t immediately available.
The school system began reporting the number of COVID-19 cases in schools two weeks ago. For the week ending Aug. 28, one case of the disease was reported and it was at Bill Arp Elementary. For the week ending Sept. 4, three new cases were reported: one each at Bright Star Elementary, Factory Shoals Middle and the central office.
The school system has implemented several measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 with students returning to campus, according to Portia Lake, spokesperson for the school system.
Those measure include:
• Face coverings will be required on buses and at schools for all students and staff. Masks will be worn except during certain times when it is deemed safe to remove them.
• Social distancing will be required on all campuses with signage in public areas.
• Everyone entering school buildings will go through a temperature-checking kiosk at the entrance to each school.
• Employees have been educated on the most effective means to stop the spread of the virus and to recognize the signs and symptoms of COVID-19.
• Soap, hand sanitizer and other cleaning products will be provided to employees.
• Desks will be socially distanced.
The school system has set up contact tracing procedures to notify people who have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
The return to in-person learning also includes two big changes that had been planned prior to the COVID-19 crisis.
Elementary schools will now start at 7:40 a.m., 20 minutes earlier than the 8 a.m. start time from last. When middle and high schools return to in-person learning in the next few weeks, their start times will also be different — with middle school starting classes at 9 a.m. and high schools starting at 8:20 a.m.
The other big non-pandemic change this year is the way buses pick up students. The school system has moved to using consolidated bus stops, with all students in a neighborhood or area gathering at one specified location for pick-up and drop-off.
“We know that many parents are accustomed to door-to-door service for the school bus, and we are happy we have been able to offer that level of service in the past, but we have to become more efficient with consolidated bus stops,” Transportation Director E.W. Tolbert said in a letter to parents last month. “I ask for patience and understanding from our parents as we transition to this new model for transportation.”
