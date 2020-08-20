Douglasville City Councilman Howard Estes is urging people to take COVID-19 seriously and wear masks after his father died from the disease earlier this year.
Estes said he was frustrated when legal staff for the city recommended against the council adopting a mask mandate last month because of potential liability issues, noting there were enough votes to pass it.
Estes and Mayor Pro Tem Terry Miller are among those on the council who have said they are open to revisiting the mask mandate.
“I think masks should be required in public areas unless you are significantly socially distant from other people,” Estes said. “I think it’s insane for people to be in any store or office or anywhere next to people without a mask on because masks are not fully effective unless everybody wears them.”
Estes’ dad John contracted the disease in mid-March just as the outbreak was beginning to spread across the United States.
John Estes lived alone in a condominium in New Orleans where he had practiced dentistry for 50 years. Howard Estes said his dad did everything he could to keep from contracting COVID-19. He never left his condo and the only people he came into contact with were his caregivers — none of who ever showed any symptoms of COVID-19 or any other illnesses during that time.
“He obviously was infected by somebody who was an asymptomatic carrier who probably still does not know that they even had the virus,” Howard said.
John Estes was 88 and had two underlying conditions — congestive heart failure and diabetes.
But Howard said his dad beat lymphoma about 10 years ago and was as healthy as he had been in a long time when he was diagnosed on March 21.
John Estes was having difficulty breathing and was running a fever when he went to his longtime doctor, who happened to be an infectious disease specialist.
Difficulty breathing is one of the symptoms of congestive heart failure, Howard said, and it wasn’t out of the ordinary for that to flare up. But his dad’s doctor ordered the COVID-19 test because it is also a symptom of COVID-19 and the test came back positive a few days later.
Howard Estes had just undergone major cancer surgery a few weeks before his dad’s diagnosis and couldn’t be with his dad at the end because he was immunocompromised. Instead, he communicated with his dad by phone and using FaceTime. The night before his dad died, Howard said they talked and had the best conversation they’d had in over a week. His dad said he thought he was finally beating COVID-19.
“And then the next morning he was gone,” Howard said.
“I’m really frustrated with the current situation with so much division over basic human decency because I’ve seen firsthand what this virus does and how it can kill and how much a person suffers before it does kill them,” Howard added. “But also I am personally at elevated risk myself of contracting it. When I go out to pick up something at the grocery store and run into people with no masks it scares the hell out of me. And I just don’t understand that mindset. There is too much evidence that masks work and there is no evidence that they are harmful.”
Howard said he went to New Orleans about a month ago for the first time since his dad died April 7 to start clearing things from his condo.
“It was like night and day from leaving Douglasville where at that time almost nobody was wearing a mask and arriving in New Orleans where almost everybody was wearing a mask,” he said.
New Orleans was one of the first hotspots in the country for COVID-19, and Howard said the city had just issued a mask mandate when he visited. He said because New Orleans had “lived through the reality of what can happen” with a severe outbreak, “they listen when they’re told how to keep from going back there.”
While cases continue to increase in Georgia, Howard wonders if people in Douglasville and other places in metro Atlanta are less concerned because the area hasn’t been hit as hard as New Orleans.
“I know five people who have died, and I know dozens of people who have had the virus,” Howard said. “And yet I still talk to people who have had no direct contact with the virus at all. And unless you have seen it firsthand or heard stories from somebody who has, I guess it is easy to push it aside and pretend it’s not as bad as it sounds.”
