By RON DANIEL AND MICHAEL O’HEARN
If you’re looking for a big fireworks show to celebrate Independence Day in west Georgia this year, you’ll need to head to Carrollton.
Douglasville has canceled its annual Fourth of July Parade, and the city’s fireworks show has been moved to Labor Day due to concerns about social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Villa Rica, which usually puts on a big fireworks show with music and other events at the V-Plex, has also canceled all of its Fourth of July festivities this year due to the pandemic
That leaves Carrollton. The city’s annual People’s Parade has been canceled. However, the city will hold its fireworks show at Carrollton Elementary School.
The Carrollton Symphony Orchestra has a tradition of playing a Fourth of July concert at the school and that tradition will continue with social distancing guidelines in place.
The “Sounds of Liberty” concert will start at 8:30 p.m. on the front lawn of the elementary school, followed by the city’s annual fireworks show at approximately 9:35 p.m.
Orchestra Conductor Terry Lowry said spectators can watch the show in person, or tune into the B92 FM country radio station to enjoy the music from their vehicles or a vantage point near the Carrollton City Schools complex.
A press release by the city said the fireworks show will feature primarily high-altitude pyrotechnics which can be seen from a greater distance.
“We are of course mindful of the pandemic,” Lowry said, “so we will be encouraging folks to stay within their family groups and maintain social distancing in front of people’s families. We don’t want to spread the virus further within the community.”
He said that while the fireworks show typically brings in crowds of up to 12,000 people, he does not expect there will be that many people due to the coronavirus pandemic. He added the Carrollton parade was canceled because it would be difficult for people to maintain six feet on the sidewalks downtown.
Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson said festivities here were canceled for the same reason.
While it is recommended that those in attendance for the Carrollton show wear masks and maintain social distancing of six feet, the orchestra’s musicians will be required to wear masks offstage between breaks. Families should also allow six feet between themselves and others.
