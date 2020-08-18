Latest e-Edition
- Shriners Labor Day parade canceled: September Saturdays going virtual; City deciding fate of other fall events
- First Day of School — Virtual Edition
- VR council adopts new zoning ordinance
- College football financial losses in Georgia could be staggering
- Miller: Douglasville should revisit mask ordinance
- Harvester announces new faculty, coaches
- DDS launches mail-in, fax service for older citizens
- Public Records 8-18
- 'Quintessential Douglasville': Road renamed for former Clerk of Courts Cindy Chaffin
- Petition opposes 32.96% tax rate hike by BOC; BOE, council also raising taxes
- County getting Driver Services office
- North: Start of 2020-21 school year will be 'different'; students expected to be ready to learn first thing Monday
- Miller: Douglasville should revisit mask ordinance
- BOC proposes 32.96% tax rate hike
- New buildings at AHS, CHMS ready when in-person learning resumes
- Thomas knocks off Beasley-Teague in House District 65; Edwards moves on to face Dugan in Senate District 30
- Massey: Howard wrong about multi-racial protesters
- Cooper: The mules of war
