SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL
When the school bell rings this fall, four new Douglas County School System Police Department leaders will ensure campuses remain safe and secure.
DCSS Police Chief Tracey Whaley has tapped a group of officers who will serve as captains and sergeants in the newly formed Douglas County School System Police Department. All four have a combined seventy years of police experience. They share the department’s commitment to protect everyone who attends and works at school campuses throughout the school system.
Duncan Quarless and Walter Williams will both serve as captains in the Douglas County School System Police Department. The school system will be divided geographically into sectors north of Interstate 20 and south of Interstate 20. Quarless and Williams will be captains for the North and the South Sectors.
Quarless most recently worked as a police sergeant with the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department. He supervised 40 School Resources Officers throughout the Atlanta Public Schools school district. He also worked as a police officer with the Chamblee Police Department and the DeKalb County Police Department. Williams comes to the department with over 25 years of experience.
He most recently worked for the City of Austell Police Department, where he served as shift sergeant. He has also worked in the Hiram Police Department as sergeant and the Powder Springs Police Department as lieutenant. In 2006, he served as chief of the Braswell Police Department.
Christina Clark and Jennifer Maxey will serve as sergeants. They will also be divided into regions north and south of Interstate 20.
Clark comes from a nearly 20 year career with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office as an Investigator with the Criminal Investigation Crimes Against Children and Persons Unit. She also worked as a School Resource Officer at Alexander and Lithia Springs high schools.
Maxey comes from the Atlanta Public Schools Police Department, where she worked as a School Resource Officer. She has 14 years policing experience working for the Georgia World Congress Center Authority, Henry County Police Department, Fulton County Marshal’s Department and the Fulton County State Court Pretrial Division.
Whaley said he is excited to welcome these officers to the Douglas County Police Department.
“These four applicants stood out in the pool of qualified candidates. Each one of them brings a wealth of knowledge to our school system,” Whaley said. “They not only bring extensive knowledge to the school system, but they also bring a passion for serving our school community.”
Whaley said these Douglas County School System Police Department leaders will be based at a school in their sector. They will each supervise School Resource Officers, protect students and staff, and serve the community with compassion and concern.
