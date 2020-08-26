Plans call for a Gold Rush Festival this year in Villa Rica — although exactly what shape the event will take is still in evolution.
The pandemic that caused the city to shut down many of its usual festivities, including the summer concerts, the fireworks extravaganza and the Thomas Dorsey festival, caused a great deal of uncertainty over the 42nd annual Gold Rush Festival, the city’s largest event.
But Janet Chumley, director of the city’s Main Street program, said this week that the show will go on in two weeks, but in an altered form that is even now still developing.
One thing is certain — the event this year will bridge two days, Sept. 11 and Sept. 12
While the Gold Rush Festival usually culminates with a concert, this year the concert comes first, on Sept. 11. The musical highlight will be the Velcro Pygmies, a popular and high-energy group that is based in Villa Rica and, in normal years, travels across the Southeast with their brand of 1980s glam-rock performances.
On Saturday, Sept. 12, the main part of the Festival will take place, but Chumley said all the details have not been worked out. Traditionally, the event features a downtown parade and a small army of street vendors selling craft goods and food.
The festival was established in 1978 to honor Villa Rica’s history as the scene of the nation’s first “gold rush,” when miners and settlers rushed into the area after gold was discovered in 1826. This predates the better-known gold rush that took place in Dahlonega, Georgia.
It is one of the city’s premier events and normally draws crowds of over 5,000 people to downtown, filling motels and boosting the incomes of local shops and restaurants. All of those have been hurting this year due to the loss of business caused by the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2018, the Festival was named one of the Top 20 tourism events in the Southeast by the Southeast Tourism Society. This was a high honor for the organizers of the event, since the Society promotes its curated list of tourism events in an online newsletter distributed to journalists who work for regional travel and tourism magazines.
Chumley said that the details of this year’s events should be worked out by the end of this week.
