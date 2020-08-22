The Douglas County Board of Commissioners, Douglas County Board of Education, Douglasville City Council and Villa Rica City Council are all holding hearings next week on their respective millage rates.
All four governing boards plan to adopt tax rates that are considered tax increases by the state because they are above the so-called rollback rate, which is what the rate would have to be to generate the same amount of revenue as the old millage rate.
The BOC is proposing a millage rate 11.638, which is 18.45% higher than the rollback rate. The BOC had originally advertised a millage rate of 13.063 that would have been 32.95% over the rollback rate. But after an online petition and two public hearings where many citizens spoke out and protested outside the courthouse, the BOC made budget cuts and added furlough days for employees to lessen the proposed millage increase.
The county released a chart Friday showing that the tax rate increase would be about $48 annually for a home valued at $100,000, $105 for a home valued at $200,000 and $162 for a home valued at $300,000.
The BOE is proposing a millage rate of 19.60, which is 5.31% above the rollback rate of 18.916 mills.
The Douglasville City Council is proposing a millage rate of 7.211 mills, an increase of 5.15% over the rollback rate.
And the Villa Rica City Council is proposing a millage rate of 6.500 mills, an increase of 24.5% over the rollback rate.
Public hearings will continue in the upcoming week, with the BOE planning to adopt its millage rate Monday and the BOC and Villa Rica City Council planning to adopt their rates Tuesday. The Douglasville City Council will hold its first two hearings Thursday, with plans to adopt its millage rate Sept. 3.
