Graduation for the county’s five high schools will still take place next week, according to school officials.
The system postponed all graduations in May amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Graduation exercises will take place July 21-22 at on-campus locations except for Douglas County High.
With ongoing construction to its football stadium, Douglas County High will use New Manchester High for graduation.
It will be the first time in about seven years that all schools will utilize their on-campus facilities for graduation. The county had been holding graduation at University of West Georgia coliseum in Carrollton.
“We have graduation scheduled rain or shine,” said Portia Lake, the Douglas County School System’s director of public information.
All graduates are required to attend a mandatory graduation practice Monday in order to participate.
Chapel Hill will have its graduation on July 21 at 8 p.m. with Alexander’s scheduled for 8 p.m. that day.
On July 22, New Manchester (8 a.m.), Lithia Springs (10:30 a.m.) and Douglas County (8 p.m.) will hold their exercises.
Each graduate will be given two tickets as the county will strictly enforce social distancing at the ceremonies.
In recent weeks with the spike in the virus, some larger surrounding school systems cancelled in-person graduation. Many school systems had virtual gradations, but had announced they would try to do in-person this summer.
Gwinnett County, the largest system in the state, announced the cancellation of its in-person ceremonies. The Atlanta Public School System also canceled its exercises.
Douglas County said on its website that their plan for in-person graduation has been approved by the Cobb and Douglas Public Health Department.
