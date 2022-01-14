GreyStone Power members may see a wintry mix in the electric cooperative’s service area this weekend. Rain on Saturday could change over to sleet, ice and/or snow early on Sunday, Jan. 16. Although the co-op’s office will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 17, GreyStone employees are prepared to work around-the-clock. Linemen and other employees are ready to quickly respond should power outages occur.
Snow, sleet, ice and wind can sometimes make outages unavoidable. To minimize inconvenience, discomfort and danger, prepare ahead of time for the possibility of severe weather. During widespread outages, GreyStone makes repairs to facilities that will return service to the largest number of members, and continues doing so until power is restored to everyone.
When an outage occurs, it usually means power lines are down. It is best not to travel during winter storms, but if you must, bring a survival kit along, and do not travel alone. If you encounter downed lines, always assume they are live.
For storm preparation tips and outage updates, GreyStone members can visit the Storm Center on the co-op’s website at www.greystonepower.com/stormcenter. GreyStone members who experience an outage can report it through www.greystonepower.com or by calling 866-GREYSTONE (473-9786). If extensive outages occur, the co-op will update members through social media and www.greystonepower.com.
GreyStone Power is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to more than 123,000 members in eight counties, including portions of Paulding, Douglas, Fulton, Cobb, Carroll, Bartow, Fayette and Coweta counties. Learn more at www.greystonepower.com.
