Tamesha Walker and her family recently enjoyed a hike to the mill ruins at Sweetwater Creek State Park in Lithia Springs. Walker said: “In any given month, you can catch us there at least once a week. The serenity and easy access to the creek and hiking trails draw you in. Bring a backpack, snacks, towel, and water shoes. Enjoy!” The Walker family photos at Sweetwater are part of the “Why We Love Douglas County” campaign started by the West Georgia Board of Realtors to showcase what makes the county great. Blair McClure, CEO of the West Georgia Board of Realtors, said residents are encouraged to take photos and videos of the places they love in Douglas County, including restaurants, parks, businesses, schools and “anything you love about our community.” Residents can email their photos and videos of their favorite places to blair@westgaboard.org with a 1-3 sentence quote about what they love about that particular place. The photos may be used on social media and in the newspaper. Those who submit entries have a chance at winning one of three gift cards.
