Douglas County Board of Commissioners members Henry Mitchell and Ann Guider made it clear during the debate on a proposed property tax rate increase that the commissioners who voted for the budget should approve the hike.
Facing a shortfall on a budget that had already been cut, the commissioners said they had no choice but to raise the millage rate to make it work.
By a 3-2 vote on Thursday afternoon during a virtual special called meeting, the BOC adopted a tax rate of 12.563 mills — a 27.8% increase over the rollback rate.
The rollback rate is the rate that would have brought in the same amount of revenue as last year’s tax rate. The state considers a millage rate over the rollback to be a tax increase.
The BOC had originally advertised a 32.96% tax rate increase. However, they appeared ready to adopt a tax rate Wednesday that would have been 18.45% above the rollback rate after public backlash that included an online petition, protests at the courthouse and taxpayers speaking against the increase during three public hearings.
Ultimately, that lower rate didn’t come to a vote and the BOC recessed the meeting Wednesday afternoon.
In the end, after debating for around four hours combined Wednesday and Thursday a three-vote majority including Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones and district commissioners Kelly Robinson and Tarenia Carthan voted for the tax rate increase, saying it was needed to make up for a budget shortfall.
“Whoever voted on this budget, needs to own it and vote for a millage rate,” said Guider.
“Those that voted need to take ownership, and stand up and own it,” Mitchell said. “You can’t run now. You can try to sneak out of the backdoor. I’m still a part of the team.”
According to County Administrator Mark Teal, the average home in the county is valued at $200,000, which means an estimated annual impact of $174 to a homeowner. This is just the county’s portion and does not reflect the Board of Education’s portion of the city of Douglasville’s portion for those living within the city limits.
Guider had proposed $5.7 million in the budget cuts, but only $500,000 of that was actually trimmed.
“This budget is the starting point in that tax rate,” Guilder said. “I never owned that budget. I didn’t vote for it the first time. This wasn’t a fun thing to do. It has been the most unusual year ever.”
While the pandemic has hit just about all governments hard, Guider and Mitchell, along with the county’s financial advisor, David Corbin, said the budget was doomed from its passage last December.
“I told you so,” Mitchell said in his final comments before casting his no vote.
“Douglas County doesn’t have a lot of fat,” said Robinson, who cast the swing vote. “The problem is revenue. I voted for this budget, and we can’t get out of it.”
The BOC also adopted an amendment that the 2021 budget can’t exceed the prior year’s incoming expenses.
“This has weighed heavy on my heart,” Jones said. “We heard all the cries of the citizens on our public hearing. I haven’t slept a wink in the last two weeks.”
