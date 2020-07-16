A county commissioner said she was “speaking from the heart” in a recent newsletter to constituents where she addressed racial tensions in the country.
Ann Jones Guider has served Douglas County for nearly four decades — 28 years as tax commissioner and the last 10 years as the representative from District 4 on the Board of Commissioners.
Guider wrote about the issues the country is facing in her July email newsletter. She said she has lived in the county since 1969 and that “Douglas County has seemed to be very caring and inclusive with all our residents.”
Guider represents the more rural western and southern portions of the county and said in her newsletter her sons played on baseball teams in the Winston area that were made up of “about half white and half black boys.”
“I do not recall any racial tension or events during the many years that we all played together,” Guider wrote. “Not only did we participate on the same teams, we often shared cookouts or birthdays together. I grew close to many of the families of color and still consider them my friends.”
Guider pointed out that Douglas County citizens elected Jim Steele, a black man, as superintendent of schools in the 1980s when the county was still majority white, noting “color did not mean anything, but the character and the qualifications of the person meant everything.”
She added that Kathryn Shehane, who was openly gay, was also elected superintendent around the same time period.
“Again, she was elected based on her character and qualifications,” Guider wrote. “Does this sound like a biased community? I guess that is why I take offense when racial slurs are just thrown out there incorporating Douglas County as part of the surrounding unrest. I am not saying there were none who were biased, but not the majority. I can assure you that many white citizens voted for our now black Sheriff, Tim Pounds, and our black Chairwoman, Romona Jackson Jones.”
Guider ended by telling her constituents that there are “outside groups that would love to disrupt our community” and that she prays local leaders “will be led by their love for our country and its citizens before making decisions that could side (the) community against each other.”
“We should not become puppets to outside influences but rather become an example for other counties to follow,” she wrote. “If we want our county to thrive as our economy begins to recover, we need to make our county a place of stability and respect toward all people. I earnestly pray that we do not let the hate from Atlanta spill over to Douglas County. We can only accomplish this by leaning on the Word of God and his commandment ‘to LOVE your neighbor as you love yourself.’ ”
“That newsletter came from my heart and my love for my community,” Guider told the Sentinel. “It was just speaking from my heart and I often do that because I’ve been out here so long, I’ve seen a lot of changes — a lot of it good, a lot of it bad ...
“I want to heal us, not only our county but our country. And there’s just so much hate out there and you’re not going to be able to do it without God’s help I assure you. There are just some groups that want to disrupt and they want to cause problems, and I just hope that we’re aware of that. We’ve got a lot of newcomers out here. It wouldn’t take much to stir up some of these people.”
She singled out the organization Black Lives Matters, saying “they want to disrupt, they’re against the family and they’re against law enforcement and they’re Marxists — they’re self-proclaimed Marxists.” She said many people confuse the organization with peaceful protesters, who she said she supports.
“The narrative is one thing — black lives do matter. But the Black Lives Matter organization, they’re Marxist,” Guider said. “I believe there are many people out there who do not realize who the group is and what they stand for.”
She said corporations and others giving to Black Lives Matter are giving to a “group that’s going to use it to create more havoc in cities.”
U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., is among several state and national politicians who have also criticized the Black Lives Matter organization. Loeffler called it a political organization promoting “violence and anti-Semitism” on Monday at Cobb County’s Republican headquarters as she seeks to win her seat in a crowded Nov. 3 special election.
“They are built on a Marxist foundation and the most socialist principles,” said Loeffler.
Loeffler emphasized a distinction between the movement as a political organization with fundraising abilities versus its statements on racial equality and police reform, which she said she supports.
“They want to defund the police, the military,” she added. “They want to empty the prisons. They want to destroy the nuclear family, they’re anti-Semitic and they want to spread violence across the country.”
Guider said there have always been racial issues, but “that doesn’t mean that we stir them back up.”
She said instead people should “move forward and try to solve the problems rather than go back and get everybody upset again.”
Guider said she was in the dollar store the other day when a black man turned around and asked, “Are you Miss Ann?” She said the man had played ball with her sons.
“He has not seen me since he was in middle school. He recognized my voice,” Guider said. “That just shows you there was good relationships. There was real good relationships.”
