By STAFF REPORTS
Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta has been awarded a $600,000 Community HOME Investment Program (CHIP) Grant for homes to be built for veterans in the Veterans Place neighborhood in Douglasville.
Five homes for veterans in need of safe, reliable shelter will be built between August 2020 and July 2022, according to Habitat of NW Metro Atlanta, which announced Friday it had received the grant. This is the first CHIP money to be awarded inside the city of Douglasville, the group said.
“The city of Douglasville has been an amazing partner and a driving force behind making this grant a reality,” said Jessica Gill, CEO, Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta. “Out of 1,200 affiliates nationwide, we are one of two affiliates to build a military-only neighborhood for the unsung heroes in our community.”
Douglasville city leaders completed the three-year Georgia Department of Community Affairs’ Georgia Initiative for Community Housing (GICH) program which offers communities collaboration and technical assistance related to housing and community development. The objective of the initiative is to help communities create and launch a locally based plan to meet their housing needs.
In the last year, students in the Alexander High School Habitat Club in Douglasville successfully raised money to build a home in Veterans Place.
After raising part of the needed funds, The Winn Family, on behalf of the Winn 3 Charitable Fund, donated $45,000 to complete their efforts. The fund’s executor Frank Winn made the donation to honor his U.S. Marine Veteran father and grandparents who were raised in Douglasville. The students will be helping to build the first home to break ground.
MBE/WBE Contractor Application Requirements
Subcontractors may be hired to provide various services not provided by Habitat volunteers. Services may include: grading, concrete, framing, roofing, plumbing, electricity, Energy Star Certified HVAC, flooring, siding, insulation, drywall/sheetrock and interior trim.
Interested Minority and Women-Owned Businesses (MBE/WBE) should contact Gill at jgill@habitatnwma.org to be added to the bid process.
MBE/WBE will be included in all contracts which the NW Metro Atlanta Habitat for Humanity enters related to the provision of affordable housing under the HOME program to the maximum extent possible.
Preferential treatment is not given, unless there is a tie between bids. When economically feasible, the Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta will divide total requirements into small tasks and quantities to permit the maximum participation by MBE/WBE.
When economically feasible, the Habitat for Humanity of NW Metro Atlanta will establish delivery schedules which encourage MBE/WBE participation in programs.
