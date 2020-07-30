The supply of housing on the market in Douglas County is at a month-and-a-half, the lowest Blair Pilgrim-McClure can remember in her 15 years in the real estate industry.
McClure, chief executive officer of the West Georgia Board of Realtors, said that while COVID-19 may be causing some of the problem, there’s been a shortage of houses for sale in Douglas County for a while.
McClure said that supply shortage has led to a “sellers market,” with sales and prices way up from where they were last year at the same time.
“If you’ve been thinking about listing, it really is the time to do it,” McClure said. “There’s just such a need. People that do list just need to be prepared to be serious about it because most likely their house will be under contract rather quickly.”
McClure said the median sales price in June for homes in Douglas County was $215,000, up 7.2% from $200,500 from June of 2019. The average sales price of $225,757 in Douglas last month was up 1.3% from the $222,816 average sales price in June of 2019.
McClure said supply was at 2.8 months a year ago, and she said ideally there would be three-to-four months of supply.
“We were all kind of thinking in March, uh oh, real estate might take a hit because of coronavirus, but we’re really seeing the opposite,” Pilgrim said. “It’s pretty strong.”
She said that there may be some people who have thought about listing their homes, but are putting it off due to concerns about potential buyers and their agents coming inside and possibly spreading the virus.
But McClure said realtors are taking precautions and are glad to work with buyers and sellers to minimize potential spread of the virus.
McClure said most agents will require people to wear masks, remove their shoes or use shoe coverings, use hand sanitizer and stay off furniture if the seller requests those measures.
In addition to a shortage of owners of existing homes in the market, McClure said there’s not a lot of new construction in Douglas County.
Trotters Run in Winston is one of several neighborhoods that were started around the economic recession in 2008-2009 and never finished. There is some new building in that neighborhood now and a few others around the county.
McClure said neighborhoods started back then that were never finished are sometimes called “pipe farms.”
McClure said neighboring Paulding County is “one of the hottest markets for new construction right now,” according to Metro Studies. She said areas inside the perimeter closer to Atlanta are also thriving.
She said the new green space and amphitheater the city of Douglasville is building on the old jail site downtown will be a big draw for the county.
“We do have growth here,” McClure said. “Where there’s growth there’s demand. Where there’s demand they’ll come. I just think we’re a little slower coming back with the new construction.”
Dr. Hilde Patron Boenheim is a professor of economics and director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of West Georgia.
“There are several things that could be going on simultaneously: some of it could be demand leftover from before COVID-19,” Boenheim said. “There could be salaried workers that were looking for a home before the health crisis began and they see the current situation as transient. That is, some of the demand we are seeing could be coming from folks who were in the market before and hadn’t completed their purchases. There could also be people who have decided to move out of the city to more suburban areas, like Douglas County. For someone moving from Atlanta, Douglas county can look relatively less expensive. Finally, we are changing the way we approach work. We are telecommuting more and people can perceive this as a permanent change that will allow them to live in different places.”
Boenheim said that the decisions people are making now during the pandemic about housing and other parts of the economy, “are very individualized and it may take several months before” economists know the predominant reason is for the housing market boom right now.
Cheri Davis, 2020 president of the West Georgia Board of Realtors, said “2020 has been a wild and frightening time, but at least real estate is strong and that is promising for our economy.”
