Douglas County’s unemployment rate dropped from May to June, newly released statistics from the state Department of Labor show.
The county had 9,834 initial unemployment insurance claims last month, according the labor department. In May, there were 15,082 initial claims. By comparison, a year ago in June, there were only 257 initial claims.
The county’s jobless rate in July was at 9.4%, down from 10.7% in May but up from 3.9% in June of 2019.
“June continued to show positive growth across all MSAs,” Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said in a news release. “We saw almost all major indicators head in the right direction but continue to work to support Georgia businesses and get Georgians back to work.”
Dr. Hilde Patron Boenheim, director of the Center for Business and Economics Research at the University of West Georgia, agrees.
“Despite the rise in COVID-19 cases and surrounding uncertainty, the economy is progressively opening up and getting back to pre-COVID-19 operations so it is not surprising to see that the unemployment rate continued to decrease in June,” Boenheim said.
In the metro area, the overall unemployment rate dropped in June, falling to what economists call a “still-recessionary” 8.6%, as many businesses continue to reopen and bring back employees.
Most of the counties that border Douglas have lower jobless rates including Carroll (7.6%), Paulding (6.9%), and Cobb (7.5%). Nearby Coweta, which is a similar-sized county, is at 7.5%.
Part of the lag could be that Douglas has a lot of retail and other service workers, Boenheim said.
“It is hard to pinpoint one reason why the unemployment rate is larger in Douglas than in surrounding counties but you are right in that the fact that Douglas is very retail based could have something to do with it,” Boenhelm said. “According to the Georgia Department of Labor, as of December of 2019, Douglas had a large number of retail workers earning an average of under $550 per week. It is possible that some of these workers who found themselves unemployed chose to take advantage of the additional $600 in federal unemployment benefits and forgo a job.”
The overall increase numbers reflect the hopes of a rapid recovery from coronavirus-related shutdowns with shelter-in-place orders.
Butler noted that there are still 98,051 fewer people than last June in the workforce.
A year ago, the metro area unemployment rate was at 3.6%.
“The U.S. economy is sputtering right now,” said Mike Alexander, director of the Center for Livable Communities at the Atlanta Region Commission during a web- based presentation. “This will go down as the shortest recession in U.S. history, but the most severe. And the recovery is tenuous at best.”
A recent spike in the virus has many concerned of another slowdown in the economy.
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said there has been talk about another round of federal coronavirus relief payments.
Last week, Georgia paid over $1 billion in unemployment benefits last week, more than the $922 million issued over the past three years combined, according to the Georgia Department of Labor.
Some of the money is part of the federal aid for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payment.
According to the state Department of Labor, almost $10.5 billion has been paid to eligible Georgians in unemployment benefits since the pandemic begun in March.
Sentinel Managing Editor Ron Daniel contributed to this report.
