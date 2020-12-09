The Douglas County Board of Commissioners have tapped Roderick Jolivette as the county’s next fire chief pending the results from a background check and other hiring procedures.
During a special called virtual meeting on Monday morning, the BOC unanimously approved Jolivette to replace former fire chief Scott Spencer, who retired earlier this year after 44 years of service.
While Jolivette, who served mostly in the south Georgia area during his 30-plus career, brings a wealth of experience, he has had some controversial legal issues.
In 2009, Jolivette was charged with impersonating a police officer after being stopped in Chattahoochee County in August of that year for speeding, according to TV station WALB .
According to WALB, Jolivette, who was a lieutenant with the department was stopped while going 85 MPH in the central Georgia county.
A sheriff’s deputy released him, but impersonation charges were filed when officials verified he wasn’t a cop, the WALB report said.
A grand jury returned an indictment and he was put on unpaid leave from the department, according to the Albany Herald. The charges were later dropped, the newspaper reported.
District court findings showed that Jolivette was a “certified peace officer.”
Commissioner Henry Mitchell said he read about those charges on social media, but said Jolivette has a stellar military and fire background.
“I believe you are still innocent until proven guilty,” Mitchell said. “I’m not trying to plead his case. He still has got to go through the background check and other stuff with human resources. If he fails, he fails.”
Mitchell confirmed that Jolivette was the BOC’s No. 2 choice in the search.
Mitchell said “financing” was the biggest issue with the unnamed top choice.
“We had several hundred to apply and go through the vetting process,” Mitchell said.
Jolivette sued the city of Albany after the charges were dropped for $51,935.34 in pay that was withheld while he was suspended pending an out-of-county felony case, according to the Albany Herald.
In 2012, Jolivette was awarded $280,000 by the Albany city commissioners to settle a lawsuit he filed against the city, according to WALB.
He alleged discrimination after he was fired after having on-duty firefighters clean up a relative’s flood-damaged house, according to WALB. Before the settlement, Jolivette was reinstated with the department but demoted, according to WALB.
As part of the settlement, Jolivette resigned, dismissed all claims against the city and agreed not to seek future employment with the city of Albany, the WALB report said.
Mitchell said he is confident in Jolivette’s ability to lead and restructure the county’s fire department. Jolivette has served as interim chief in Cairo and as fire chief in Manchester.
According to reports, Jolivette has numerous specialized training certificates and is a member of several professional firefighting organizations.
In 2017, he sued Americus after being denied the fire chief position, according to the lawsuit filed in federal court. Court documents show he sued Americus for not being hired “because he was African-American and in retaliation for suing his former employer for unlawful employment practices.”
The website www.fire lawblog.com stated that he is a certified peace officer, CPR instructor, Georgia fire inspector, arson investigator, and deputized local fire marshal, according to court documents it reviewed following his lawsuit against the city of Americus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.