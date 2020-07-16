Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones has been appointed as the Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) Chairman of Aging and Health Resources Committee for 2020.
The Atlanta Regional Commission announced its 2020 board officers on May 29. The officers were appointed by ARC Board Chairman Kerry Armstrong and approved by the ARC board.
Atlanta Regional Commission’s Aging & Independence Services Group works to prepare the 10-county metropolitan area to address the future needs of our changing society while ensuring adequate services and support are available to individuals and their families living in our community today.
“This appointment by the Atlanta Regional Commission is an honor and a privilege,” Jones said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the Vice Chair of the committee, Mr. Bob Reeves of Citizen, District 3 to provide important resources to our communities.”
As the federally designated Area Agency on Aging (AAA), ARC receives funding through the federal Older Americans Act for much of the work performed by the agency’s Aging & Independence Services Group and partners within the counties of Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Henry, and Rockdale. Additional funding is provided by the federal Social Services Block Grant, Medicaid waiver programs, federal corporation for National and Community Service, and a range of state programs, along with a variety of public and private grants. We also provide services through public/private partnerships with healthcare providers and insurers and housing providers.
