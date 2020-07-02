By SENTINEL STAFF REPORTS
Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones has launched an educational campaign to help reduce the transmission and spread of the coronavirus in Douglas County.
As businesses and operations reopen in Douglas County, Jones said in a release that it is critical that all citizens remain vigilant to protect themselves and their fellow citizens by wearing a mask, and practicing frequent hand-washing and social distancing.
Recently, Douglas County has seen an increase in positive COVID-19 tests, Jones said, adding that there is evidence of community spread.
Jones said in the release her campaign is designed to heighten awareness and remind the citizens of Douglas County that we all must work in a unified manner to protect our health as we thrive to sustain the economy.
“There has been a noticeable decline in people wearing masks while in public settings in Douglas County,” Jones said. “Scientific evidence shows that a substantial number of individuals with COVID-19 virus are asymptomatic and that individuals who contract the virus may still transmit the virus to others before showing symptoms by speaking, coughing, or sneezing. Therefore, as businesses reopen, employees and patrons are put in a vulnerable position when mask and face coverings are not being worn.”
Jones said that according to the Centers for Disease Control, science shows that face coverings are one of the most effective ways of reducing the spread of COVID-19.
“The risks of inaction of wearing face coverings are high and likely fatal for elderly persons and individuals with serious underlying health conditions, including high blood pressure, chronic lung disease, diabetes, obesity, asthma and those whose immune system is compromised such as by chemotherapy for cancer and other conditions requiring such therapy,” Jones said. “On the other hand, (CDC) guidelines indicate cloth face coverings should not be worn by children under age 2, or anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the cloth face coverings without assistance.”
Jones said all county employees and visitors are required to wear a mask in all areas of the courthouse and all other county government facilities.
In the upcoming weeks, Douglas County citizens will start to notice county-wide educational campaigning efforts bolstering CDC recommendations and the importance of wearing mask and cloth face coverings when in public settings, Jones said.
Those efforts will include: billboards throughout the county, Facebook advertisements, public service announcements on multiple Comcast channels, flashing variable messaging boards in strategic locations, mass community email/social media notifications, bold signage in key locations, rotating messaging on Connect Douglas buses, magnetic bumper stickers, full page ads in news media outlets and weekly news reporting and reminders from the Douglas County Communication Department.
Free testing and tracing for COVID-19 is available through Cobb/Douglas Public Health located on Selman Drive in Douglasville.
“We are in this fight together and we must remain vigilant by protecting ourselves and our fellow citizens by wearing a mask, washing our hands, and watching our social distancing behavior, until a vaccine is developed. We cannot take this virus lightly, because if we do, this virus will take us,” Jones said.
