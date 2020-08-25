Several big community events scheduled for the fall have been canceled due to the pandemic.
The Sweetwater Shrine Club Labor Day parade in downtown Douglasville and the fireworks show planned for Labor Day have now both been canceled, according to Douglasville Community Relations Director Jason Post.
The city postponed its annual Fourth of July fireworks show until Labor Day. But Gov. Brian Kemp has continued to require social distancing that makes larger gatherings difficult.
The county’s September Saturdays festivals — which normally take place at the courthouse each year — will be held virtually each Saturday of the month with interviews, music performances and special guests at 7 p.m. The shows will be aired on Dctv23.
Additionally, the Cultural Arts Council Douglasville/Douglas County has canceled its “Best of Both” festival planned for Oct. 17. “Best of Both” was an effort by the CAC to combine the annual Taste of Douglasville that was postponed in May with the annual Chili Cook-Off that normally takes place in October.
The Taste of Douglasville and Chili Cook-Off are two of the CAC’s largest fundraisers each year, according to CAC Executive Director Emily Lightner.
“As the pandemic has halted businesses throughout the state, nonprofits and arts are taking a hard hit,” Lightner wrote in an email Thursday to supporters of the arts. “The CAC, a nonprofit organization, had to cancel two out of three of the largest fundraising events due to the pandemic this year. These cancellations not only make a negative impact on the CAC’s revenue but an impact on artists whose sole income is based on commissions and performances.”
Lightner announced a new initiative called “You Can’t Save the Date — Save the Arts” funding campaign to support the arts center.
“The CAC is calling all heroes to make a donation to support the programs, arts education, public art, and events in the community,” Lightner wrote. “Every dollar makes a difference and every dollar brings us closer to the goal of $30,000.”
Lightner said that for over 30 years the CAC has been the primary arts producer and promoter in Douglas County.
To get involved and support the funding campaign visit http://artsdouglas.org/when- you-cant-save-the-date -save-the-arts/ or email info@artsdouglas.org.
