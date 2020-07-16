Douglas County Sentinel marketing specialist Wende LaPierre won four awards, including two first place accolades, in the Georgia Press Association’s annual Advertising Contest.
The awards were announced earlier this month. The newspaper competes in Class D with other large non-daily newspapers in the state.
LaPierre has been with the Sentinel nearly four years and has more than 30 years of sales experience.
“My goal as a marketing specialist is to create advertisements that will showcase the services and products of my advertisers by using words, graphics and color to reach the consumers,” LaPierre said. “The message of the advertisement must not only be pleasing to the eye, but the content must be clear and quickly understood at a glance to be effective. In today’s world, a business owner’s advertisement must be more than just a generic business card to stay competitive.”
Rachael Raney, publisher of the Newspapers of West Georgia, said the awards show LaPierre’s dedication to the Sentinel’s advertisers.
“A big congratulations goes to Wende LaPierre on her four awards won in this year’s Georgia Press Association contest,” Raney said. “I am so proud of her wins knowing all the hard work she pours into the marketing for her clients. Wende cares about her advertisers and cares about the results they receive. These awards are just proof of that. The Douglas County Sentinel is fortunate to have her on staff.”
LaPierre won first place awards in the Food category for “Dining in Douglas” and in the Small-Page Ad category for “Pet Set Hydrangea Festival.”
“Dining in Douglas” was an ad campaign of 12 local restaurants spanning 12 consecutive weeks with each business rotating in the “Spotlight” spot at the top of the ad. Each business offered discounts or coupons.
LaPierre said the goal of the “Dining in Douglas” campaign was “to show the variety of the local restaurants available within the Douglas County area to encourage support of businesses right here in our community.”
She said she hopes to begin working on another “Dining in Douglas” ad campaign soon.
The “Pet Set Hydrangea Festival” ad was featured in the Hydrangea Festival special section the newspaper produces every year to help promote the annual Penny McHenry Hydrangea Festival.
“This is a long-time beloved event in the community and is supported in part by local businesses securing ads to help support our efforts to bring this content about the festival to the community,” LaPierre said. “The goal of the ad was to showcase my advertiser — Pet Set Grooming — and the services they offered by using the cute dog and the flowers to tie it all together with the festival.”
LaPierre took second place in the Service/Institutional category for “Say Yes to the Venue,” an advertisement in the Bridal Edition of West Georgia Living magazine promoting the Ike Owings Community Center at Hunter Park.
“Many residents know about Hunter Park but are not aware of the amenities available for functions,” she said. “The challenging part of this was taking a brochure and putting all that info and pictures together onto one page without it being ‘too busy.’ I wanted to give as much information as possible to showcase this wonderful city facility but also offer something that was pleasing to the eye for our readers. The ‘Say Yes to the Venue’ was a play on words to the TV show ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ and tied in the bridal theme of the magazine.”
LaPierre’s third place award was in the Furniture category for “The Answer was Yes.” The advertisement also appeared in the Bridal Edition of West Georgia Living, promoting Plush Home & Decor.
She said that ad was focused on what happens after the wedding when the couple begins making their new home together “with furniture and decor to make new memories.”
“I wanted something simple but noticeable,” LaPierre said. “I think the pink color gave it just the ‘pop’ it needed to grab the reader’s attention.”
