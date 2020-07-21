State Rep. Roger Bruce remembers first meeting the late John Lewis, a civil rights icon, when he was a student at Morehouse College.
Bruce would often stop by Lewis’ office to chat.
Lewis, 80, died Friday evening after a battle with cancer. The longtime lawmaker played a pivotal role in the civil rights movement in the 1960s, joining with Martin Luther King Jr. as the founder of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. Lewis was the youngest speaker at the 1963 March on Washington where King delivered his “I Have A Dream” speech.
“John and I were friends,” said Bruce, who leads Douglas County’s state delegation. “He was a real good guy. He spent his entire life fighting for people’s rights. He was a champion for human rights.”
During an anniversary re-enactment of the 1965 march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Alabama, Bruce took part. The march in 1965 ended in Lewis and other protesters getting beaten by state police on what is known as “Bloody Sunday.”
“As I was working across the bridge, I just had visions of what John went through that day,” Bruce said. “He was beaten very badly.”
Tributes have poured in from across the country in remembering the civil rights leader.
The U.S. House held a moment of silence Monday in honor of Lewis, who was the longest-serving member of the Congressional Black Caucus. He has been called the “Conscience of the Congress.”
Before she was elected as a state representative in 2012, Kimberly Alexander met Lewis, and obtained his autograph. Alexander said Lewis encouraged her to get involved in politics.
“He was just a warm person who talked to everybody,” said Alexander, who represents parts of Douglas and Paulding counties. “His legacy will continue. It is up to us. I’ve always wanted to serve the people. I had several occasions to talk with Mr. Lewis, and he was just a humble person.”
Former President Barack Obama, America’s first Black president, recalled being sworn in for his first term: “I hugged him on the inauguration stand before I was sworn in and told him I was only there because of the sacrifices he made.”
Obama would award Lewis, who has served in Congress since 1986, the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2010, which is the nation’s highest civilian honor for lifetime achievement.
“I am so brokenhearted at the passing of my dear and beloved friend Congressman John Lewis, a man of great courage and extraordinary love for us all,” said Congressman David Scott, whose congressional district covers all of Douglas County.
Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson expressed her sadness over Lewis’ passing.
Robinson met Lewis on flight home from Washington, D.C., and expressed her gratitude for his courage during the civil rights movement.
“My heart is filled with sadness by the loss of a great American legend and hero, Congressman John R. Lewis,” Robinson said. “I also had the privilege of thanking him, in person, for his extraordinary contribution to the Civil Rights movement and for his work in promoting peace and equality for all. He expressed his pride in me being mayor and encouraged me to keep fighting for peace and justice. His warmth and kind words will forever be forged in me and I am determined to help continue his legacy of equality.”
Before Monday’s Douglas County Board of Commissioners meeting Monday morning, Chairman Romona Jackson Jones paid tribute to Lewis.
“Honorable Congressman John Lewis is a true American hero who transformed the trajectory of this nation,” Jones said. “I have the most ultimate respect, deep admiration and heartfelt appreciation on how he inspired and encouraged me and everyone in his presence.”
The flags at the courthouse were lowered at half-staff, and will remain until his funeral.
Although Lewis held different opinions about policies than many of his Republican colleagues, he was still respected on both sides of the aisle.
“You did not have to agree with John on many policy details to be awed by his life, admire his dedication to his neighbors in Georgia’s Fifth District, or appreciate his generous, respectful, and friendly bearing,” U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.
State Sen. Nikema Williams will replace Lewis on the November ballot.
