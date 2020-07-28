Winifred Page Satchell, a Lithia Springs native who celebrated her 100th birthday last fall, died July 22 at Douglasville Nursing and Rehab Center.
Satchell was born Oct. 28, 1919 in Lithia Springs to Rufus and Lillie Page. She graduated from Clark Atlanta University, New York Theological Seminary and Hofstra University.
Douglas County Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones spoke at Satchell’s birthday celebration last year.
“Ms. Satchell was an amazing beacon of light and hope in our community,” Jones said. “It was an honor to have delivered remarks on her 100th birthday celebration last year and as we reflect on her life, we should remember the joy she brought to us with that special smile she always displayed. My thoughts and prayers are with her family and church community. May Ms. Winifred Page Satchell rest in peace.”
Satchell attended Cornerstone Baptist Church in Lithia Springs where she was the church’s oldest member.
“This is a momentous occasion and we are honored to have the community celebrate with us since she moved back from New York in 2014,” said the Rev. Henry Pippins, great nephew to Satchel, at the time of her 100th birthday. “My great aunt served as an educator before retiring giving so much to others and it’s such a blessing to see how many people are giving to her now.”
A private funeral will be held and streamed live from the chapel of the Willie Watkins Funeral Home Douglasville location on July 29, 2020 at 2 p.m. Pastor Benjamin Lang of Cornerstone Baptist Church will officiate.
