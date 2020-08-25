Terry Howard used to hear the stories about the history of high school teams from his hometown.
Prior to integration of the schools in Virginia, several all-black high schools won state titles.
Most of the history wasn’t recorded, as the schools didn’t garner much media attention in those days.
Howard decided the time had come for those teams and players to get their long-deserved recognition.
Through research and talking with former players, coaches and school administrators, Howard has compiled a book about the area’s rich sports history.
“There were a lot of great players from my hometown, and Virginia,” said Howard, who now makes his home in Douglas County. “When I was up there last year, I talked to a lot of people. I wanted to get something written down while they still had a good memory of things.”
Howard’s book is entitled, “Through The Years…”, and it contains 175 pages including some illustrations through pictures.
Howard, who is from Staunton, Va., is hoping his book will inspire others to do the same to record the history of the all-black teams.
Howard’s former high school won a state title, but wasn’t given a championship ring. He said a local jeweler made it possible for the players to get their spoils of victory.
“I spent a lot of time thinking about the lost history,” Howard said. “I recalled a lot of my history growing up in that area. There was a lot of rich history. I wanted everybody to know about that history.”
He is already thinking about doing a second volume.
“I think I was able to just to scratch the surface,” he said. “There are so many memories, good memories.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.