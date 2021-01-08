Local lawmakers denounce Capitol violence

Lawmakers with ties to Douglas County are denouncing the riots and raid of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday afternoon.
As Congress was attempting to certify the Nov. 3 election, supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the building leaving many injured and at least five people dead in the aftermath.
“I have no tolerance for what happened,” said state Rep. Micah Gravley, R-Douglasville, who represents parts of Douglas and Paulding counties. “I don’t agree with what happened. They were wrong.”
State Sen. Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, represents parts of Douglas, Carroll and Paulding counties and serves as Georgia Senate Majority Leader.
“We have a method and a format in our nation that has served us well for a long time,” Dugan said in reference to the presidential electoral process. “Violence is not the answer. We tell everybody we are a group that is committed to law and order, and then something like this happens. This is not who we are as a society.”
Many blame Trump for instigating the violent protest with his tweets.
U.S. Rep. David Scott, a Democrat who represents the 13th Congressional District that includes all of Douglas County, has joined a growing number of lawmakers calling for Trump to step down with less than two weeks remaining in his term.
“President Donald Trump must be immediately removed from office,” Scott said in a statement released by his office Thursday. “(Wednesday), he attacked the very essence of our nation by instigating a riot against our own U.S. Capitol to try to stop Congress from certifying the electoral college votes and confirmation of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as the next President and Vice President of the United States.”
Several members of Trump’s cabinet have resigned in protest of his response to supporters breaching the Capitol building.
Some lawmakers in Washington have been discussing a second impeachment of Trump.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNN that Vice President Mike Pence should enact the 25th Amendment to the Constitution.
Invoking the 25th Amendment would require Pence and a majority of the Cabinet to vote to remove Trump from office due to his inability to “discharge the powers and duties of his office,” which would be an unprecedented step.
“I join the Senate Democratic leader in calling on the vice president to remove this president by immediately invoking the 25th Amendment,” Pelosi told the news outlet. “If the vice president and the Cabinet do not act, the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment that is the overwhelming sentiment of my caucus and the American people.”
Lawmakers gathered at the Capitol Wednesday to certify the electoral college election results, with Biden receiving 306 electoral votes to become the 46th president.
Many lawmakers were expected to object to the election results. But several changed their mind when the certification resumed Wednesday night in light of the violent protest earlier in the day.
News footage showed protesters climbing the exterior walls of the Capitol and moving freely through the building.
“That type of behavior is not what I’m in favor of,” Gravley said. “There were some instigators there and there where some peaceful protesters. I hate when people have that mob mentality. I don’t care if you are Democrat, Republican, Libertarian, or Green Party, you shouldn’t be acting like that. Everybody has a right to protest, but you have to do it right.”
A Capitol Police officer was among five who died amid the protests.
Gravley said he is disappointed in what happened.
“We had a loss of life at the U.S. Capitol,” he said. “There was also a loss of little girl killed at a Wendy’s over the summer. I want just as much outrage over that also.”
On Friday, Trump said he would not attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” Trump tweeted.
Congressman Scott said that Trump has “insulted the people of Georgia” by asking Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to falsify the state’s election results to make him the winner.
Last week, Trump spoke with Raffensperger during an hourlong conversation that was recorded and released to the media. During the conversation, Trump is heard telling Raffensperger to find him some more votes.
“For the President of the United States to make a phone call urging and threatening Georgia’s Secretary of State to go and find enough votes to make him the winner—this is no less than soliciting election fraud,” Scott said in the release. “And it undermines the Democratic process that is both the heart and the soul of our great nation.
The President has insulted the people of Georgia, and he is an insult to the people of our great nation. It is tearing our nation apart. History books are cluttered with the wreckage of many great nations and civilizations, who were divided against themselves, and have perished. We cannot, and we must not let that happen to our great nation. This must stop now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.