Local teams kickoff football season with county rivalry games

The high school season will finally kickoff Friday for teams in Douglas County.
After delays and ever-changing schedule adjustments, all five county teams will take to the field for their season-openers in a season that was threatened to be canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
Two county rivalry games will highlight the start of the season, which had been delayed two weeks.
Teams didn’t have the luxury of playing preseason scrimmages.
Alexander will travel to Chapel Hill for a non-region contest while Lithia Springs will have Douglas County in the county’s oldest rivalry contest.
“Friday is huge,” Douglas County coach Johnny White said. “It will be a little different for everybody. We all have to learn on the run.”
Normally the two rivalry games would mean large crowds, but because of social distancing and CDC guidelines, attendance will be limited to 20% of the seating capacity.
Despite the restrictions, players are happy to be back on the field.
“I’m pretty excited as I’ve been waiting a long time to see what the season will hold,” Chapel Hill senior linebacker Bradley Turner said.
Moving into a new region this season, Chapel Hill is expected to be a region contender for its first football championship.
The GHSA current plans call for a 10-game regular season and a five-game playoff with the state title game scheduled for the Monday after Christmas.
The big question, although numbers have been dropping in the state, is whether the football season will be completed in its entirety.
The pandemic forced a two week delay, but unlike neighboring states South Carolina and Florida, the GHSA didn’t trim any games or playoff rounds.
However, some schools have opted out of playing, while other school systems are only playing limited games.
For now, the players and coaches are enjoying the opportunity to play after over a month of practicing.
“I’m very hyped about this rivalry game,” Turner said.
“If they are not excited to be playing football after all we have been through, I don’t know what to say,” Lithia Springs coach Corey Jarvis said. “It will be a great opportunity for our team to play in this rivalry game.”
