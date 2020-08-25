A local woman and another area man have been sentenced to federal prison for taking a Cobb County minor to Tennessee for prostitution.
Savannah Grissum, 22, of Douglasville, and Alonzo Dean Westmoreland, 31, of Kennesaw, were sentenced by a federal judge for trafficking the minor out of a Chattanooga motel room.
Grissom and Westmoreland pled guilty in September of 2019 to transporting the underage victim for the purpose of engaging in prostitution, according to federal prosecutors.
Grissum was sentenced to 78 months in prison, followed by six years’ supervised release. And Westmoreland received 108 months in prison and six years’ supervised release.
Both will be required to register with the sex offender registry and comply with special sex offender conditions during the supervised release.
Cobb County police received a report of a runaway juvenile in June of 2018. After being informed the juvenile was in Chattanooga, the FBI and Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office raided the motel where they found the victim, who had been prostituted for about four days, prosecutors said.
Grissum and Westmoreland used the proceeds from the illegal activity to pay for their hotel room and other expenses.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Woods represented the United States in court proceedings.
