Douglas and Cobb counties are in the midst of an “incredible surge of COVID-19 that is testing our hospitals with record numbers of hospitalizations.”
That was the message from Cobb & Douglas Public Health Director Dr. Janet Memark in her latest update last Thursday.
The number of confirmed cases has increased since Memark’s report.
There have been 1,003 new cases in Douglas in the past two weeks, with 660 confirmed cases per 100,000 people in the county, according to the state Department of Public Health (DPH). Anything above 100 cases per 100,000 is considered high.
The seven-day moving average of new cases continues to shatter records. On Monday, the seven-day moving average was at 85.1 in Douglas, according to the DPH. That’s the highest it’s been and is well above the summer peak of 56.7 on July 19.
In the first four days of 2021, there have been 381 new cases reported in Douglas.
“We are in a dangerous phase and have lost too many of our fellow citizens to this virus,” Memark wrote.
For hospitalizations the state groups Douglas with Cobb, Cherokee and Paulding counties into Region N. On Monday, the state reported that 96.09% or 1,203 of 1,252 hospital beds in the four counties were occupied. Of those hospitalized in the four counties, 38.5% were COVID-19 patients, according to the state data.
Memark called the COVID-19 vaccine a “ray of hope.” Vaccinations are being given to health care workers and those in nursing homes. Memark said that people over 65 years and public safety workers can begin receiving the vaccine Jan. 11.
Memark said self-scheduling for the vaccine is expected to go live soon on the CDPH website at http://www.cobbanddouglaspublic health.com/.
Meanwhile, the Douglas County School System has had a low rate of transmission with mask-wearing, social distancing and other practices being strictly followed. The Christmas break ended for teachers Monday and in-person learning is still set to resume for students on Wednesday. Those who choose one of the digital learning options — School-Based Digital Learning or FLEX Academy — can continue to use the online format if they are uncomfortable with in-person learning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.