Two of the county’s top wide receivers signed their scholarships to NCAA Division II schools at National Signing Day ceremonies on Wednesday.
In all, 10 former Douglas County School System football players signed scholarship offers on Wednesday.
It marked the second National Signing Day for high school football players to officially sign scholarships offers.
The early signing period was in December when most players going to the NCAA FBS level signed.
Douglas County’s two-time defensive player of the year Shakai Woods was the only player on Wednesday to sign with a FBS school.
Woods signed with Middle Tennessee State.
He led the county in tackles the past two years, including 129 this past season despite missing two games with an injury.
Douglas County High wide receiver Monte Gooden signed with Albany State while Lithia Springs receiver Ayden Smith picked Carson-Newman.
Gooden was one of the top receivers in the county the last two seasons.
In 2022, he had 701 receiving yards with five touchdowns.
Gooden also had 1,136 all-purpose yards and was named the region’s specialist of the year.
Smith finished the season with 44 receptions for 874 yards and seven touchdowns.
Alexander had two players to sign Wednesday — wide receiver Zach Giddens with Reinhardt and center Will Naile with Lyon.
Also signing, from Lithia Springs, was offensive linemen Khayi Mapson with Wofford and Yusuf Okanlawon with Limestone.
Finishing out Douglas County High’s list is defensive ack Isaiah Mideau with Fort Valley State, Latrelle Murrell with West Georgia and Terien George with North Carolina A&T.
