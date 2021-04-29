A total of 323 graduating seniors from across Georgia — including 10 from Douglas County — have been recognized as 2021 Georgia Scholars, State School Superintendent Richard Woods announced today.
Through the Georgia Scholar program, the Georgia Department of Education identifies and honors high school seniors who have achieved excellence in school and community life. Students eligible for Georgia Scholar recognition are high school seniors who exhibit excellence in all phases of school life, in community activities, and in the home. Each Georgia Scholar receives a seal for their diploma.
These students have carried exemplary course loads during their four years of high school; performed excellently in all courses; successfully participated in interscholastic events at their schools and in their communities; and have assumed roles in extracurricular activities sponsored by their schools.
“As a state, we can all draw inspiration from the resilience and determination of the class of 2021,” Superintendent Woods said. “Like their counterparts in the class of 2020, they dealt with the sudden shutdown of in-person schooling in March of last year. Then they persevered through a school year that was, of necessity, unlike any we have ever seen before – and still, they found a way to excel. I am extremely proud of each 2021 Georgia Scholar and can’t wait to see what this outstanding group of students accomplishes.”
The Georgia Scholar program is managed by GaDOE’s Excellence Recognition office and through local coordinators in each public school system and private schools throughout the state.
Students from Douglas County named 2021 Georgia Scholars are:
• Alexandra Brookshire, Alexander High
• Trenton Haines, Alexander High
• Wesley Smith, Alexander High
• Jacquelyn Jones, Alexander High
• Rhyan Brown, Alexander High
• Matthew Colson, Alexander High
• Roman Compitello, Alexander High
• Ja'nae Wray, Alexander High
• Christina Jamilla Webb, Alexander High
• Sammi Zhu, Douglas County High
