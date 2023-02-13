The Giles family gathered Sunday at a historic old home off Berea Road in Winston to honor a woman who has seen her share of history made in Douglas County.
The occasion: the 100th birthday of Frances Daniell Giles.
Giles, a longtime elementary school math teacher in the county, officially hits the century mark today. She is loved by many — including her adoring family and countless former students from Yeager, Bill Arp, Winston and Dorsett Shoals — making it even more fitting that she was born on Valentine’s Day in 1923.
Giles has lived in the historic Ezekiel Banks home — built in 1875 — since around 1970.
After seeing a photo of the Banks family taken at the home in the 1800s, the Giles family decided to recreate the photo to celebrate the family matriarch’s milestone birthday.
Today, Giles’ children and other family members will celebrate at her house with her favorite — German Chocolate cake.
Granddaughter Miranda Driskell Duston said her grandmother likes to stay at home, aside from the occasional hair appointment. She also hates boasting about herself, her grandchildren said.
But what she loves is getting cards from former students. Duston and her sister, Melody Driskell Chambers, have been spreading the word on Facebook that their grandmother is turning 100, asking her former students to send her a card.
Chambers, one of three Giles grandchildren who followed her into education, even posts Giles’ old class pictures on Facebook.
“She’s gotten so many sweet notes from former students who — one just yesterday who said, ‘I just want you to know how much it meant to me that you were my fifth grade teacher. I’ve been a fifth grade teacher now for 23 years,’ ” Chambers said last week. “Another kid reached out and said, ‘She tutored me after school in math because I had such a hard time with it and truly don’t think I would have ever worked for NASA if I hadn’t had her.’ There have been just so many sweet comments.”
She even got a card in the mail from President Joe Biden last week after Duston wrote to the president’s office about her big birthday.
“She was so tickled to get that,” Duston said. “I think she was really impressed that a) they knew it was her birthday, and like I said, she doesn’t know I did that — she’s like, ‘I wonder what family Bible they got ahold of to know it was my birthday?’ It was really cute.”
Giles was the 10th of 11 children born to Solomon Tallie Daniell and Emma Bell Webb Daniell.
Her father ran Daniell Brothers Mercantile and Dry Goods at Kilroy Lane and Highway 5 in the Bill Arp community.
She saw her share of tragedy growing up, Chambers said.
Her sister, Nettie, died in childbirth in 1937, forcing her to drop out of school for a year to help her parents care for the baby and her older brother.
Her father’s store was forced into bankruptcy due to the Stock Market Crash and the Great Depression, which was a huge hardship on the family.
But education was always important to Giles.
She graduated from Douglas County High School in 1941 and married Robert Donzal “Don” Giles on Feb. 7, 1942.
Around that time, she started teaching at the old Yeager School on an “emergency certificate,” Chambers said.
After starting a family and giving birth to five children — Carole, Elaine, Dianne, Danny and David — she went back to college, earning a bachelor’s degree in education from West Georgia College in 1965.
She taught at Bill Arp from the early 1960s until 1971 before moving to Winston Elementary from 1971 to 1983 and Dorsett Shoals Elementary from 1983 to 1988, when she retired to take care of her ailing husband.
“She was the hard, strict math teacher,” Chambers said. “She wasn’t the warm fuzzy that you wanted to go hang out with after school. She was the one that she laid down the law, but boy did she teach you math.”
Chambers, Giles’ oldest grandchild, did her student teaching at Dorsett Shoals during her grandmother’s last year there.
Chambers, who is herself retired after teaching art at Lithia Springs High, Chapel Hill High and Chapel Hill Middle, remembers teaching in the same building with her grandmother as a special time.
Grandson Stacey Folds said he and his brother were Giles’ step-grandchildren until a few years ago when they did an adult adoption with their mom, Elaine Giles Folds. But he said Giles “always treated us the same way as she treated her blood grandchildren.”
“She always says ‘I love you to pieces,’ ” Folds said. “She did. She loved us without question or consideration that we were not blood kin or anything, which is hard to find sometimes.”
While many remember Giles as a teacher, Folds said he also fondly remembers her cooking Sunday dinner for the family and wearing a “big ole floppy sun hat” working in her garden.
Folds also holds the dubious honor of being the old grandchild to be spanked by Giles.
“I was trying to learn multiplication, and of course she’s a math teacher or was a math teacher,” Folds said. “I got upset and I told her I was too stupid to learn it, and she wore me out for that one. She informed me real quick that I was not stupid. That was just the way she was.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.