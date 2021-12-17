A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of an armed robbery suspect.
The Douglasville Police Department announced the reward Friday in connection with the armed robbery of the Kroger on Chapel Hill Road at around 2 a.m. on Dec. 10.
According to a release by DPD, a suspect entered the supermarket while it was being restocked and assaulted several employees at gunpoint.
The suspect forced one of the employees to drive him to the east side of Atlanta where he exited the vehicle and fled on foot.
No customers were in the store at the time of the armed robbery, police said.
Maj. J.R. Davidson said police are looking for a lone suspect in the incident.
A news release stated that the suspect robbed the store employees.
Store video footage shows the suspect in a grey hoodie, sweats and white tennis shoes.
The suspect can be seen pointing a gun at a bent over employee.
The suspect is described as a black male, who is approximately 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-10, armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.
Anyone with information should contact Det. Michael Jetmore at 678-293-1725, jetmorem@douglasvillega.gov, or call 770-920-3010.
