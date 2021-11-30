Two teenagers charged in the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old girl over the weekend were denied bond by a Douglas County judge Tuesday morning.
Yusef McArthur El, 19, and 13-year-old Wilson Scott were charged with murder in the shooting death of 14-year-old Kyra Scott on Saturday afternoon.
Sheriff Tim Pounds told the Sentinel on Tuesday afternoon that Wilson Scott and Kyra Scott are siblings.
The 13-year-old will be charged as an adult, according to Superior Court Judge William "Beau" McClain, who denied bond for both suspects.
El, who lists a Stockbridge address, is currently in the Douglas County jail, and will be represented by a public defender.
In addition to the murder charge, El is also charged with robbery-sudden snatch.
The incident started when El attempted to rob the 13-year-old of a ghost gun, according to an arrest warrant.
El placed the 13-year-old in a head lock, and stole the gun, the warrant that McClain read in court stated.
As El was running from the residence on Vicki Lane in Douglasville, the 13-year-old fired a 9mm handgun in the direction of El that struck Scott in the upper right chest area, according to the arrest warrant.
Two women, who haven’t been identified, attempted to drive Scott to the hospital but pulled up at the Marathon gas station on Stewart Mill Road, and removed Scott from the backseat, a witness told WSB.
The witness said another passenger, a young boy, exited the car yelling that the girl had been shot.
Capt. Trent Wilson of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said he wasn’t sure if the girl died at the gas station or en route to the hospital once an ambulance arrived.
El was dressed in a county issued jumpsuit for the bond hearing, and acknowledged he understood the charges.
The 13-year-old wore a light green hoodie, and told McClain he understood but was still "learning" things.
McClain told him although he is being charged as an adult, he will be housed in a youth detention center as the case moves through the legal system.
“If you get scared and lonely and don’t understand, write Judge McClain a letter,” McClain told the youth.
“Yes sir,” he replied before being escorted out of the courtroom by a sheriff’s deputy.
The sheriff's office did not immediately release requested mug shots of the suspects.
A GoFundMe page has been sent up by Kyra’s sister, Auriel Sam, to help pay for funeral expenses at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-with-funeral-for-my-14-year-old-sister?qid=152f0293e3ef63e9eb373148040cea03
Sam states on the GoFundMe page that "Kyra as murdered Saturday during an attempted home robbery."
“Kyra was the kindest little girl you would’ve ever met,” Sam writes on the fundraising page. “She had the biggest heart and always wanted to be around her family. Kyra was 14 years old. I never thought I would lose my sister to gun violence. This is a very difficult time for our family and we ask for your prayers.”
