14 people speak on mask mandate at BOE meeting

Parents on both sides of the Douglas County School System’s mask mandate decision were allowed to speak at Monday’s regularly-scheduled Board of Education meeting.
Each of the 14 speakers were given three minutes to express their concerns or support for the mandate, which has been in effect since students returned to school on Aug. 4.
Portia Lake, spokesperson for DCSS, said 17 people signed up but just 14 actually showed up to speak on the issue of masks. A 15th person, Deputy Fire Chief Miles Allen, also spoke at Monday's meeting on issues unrelated to the masks.
Seven of the speakers were very strongly against the mask mandate and seven speakers were supportive of Superintendent Trent North and the BOE.
At times, BOE Chair Tracy Rookard stopped speakers to remind them of the policy against disrespectful comments hurled at the board.
“We are going to show you respect, and we are going to be respectful of you,” Rookard said. “We always want to present ourselves in a way we want to model for our children to present themselves.”
A handful of young children were present for the hour-long public participation part of the meeting.
“I had a five minute speech full of facts and data, but I can take it down to two,” Heidi Hulsey said. “You don’t care about facts and data anyway, or I wouldn’t even need to be speaking. Anyone with common sense in this room knows you are nothing but cowards and liars. Amazing that a virus knows where to live, and it doesn’t require surrounding school boards to take to totalitarian measures to mandate masks and commit child abuse on children.”
Clifton Jones III called for parents to be the example.
“Everyone knows that kids are very resilient, and really don’t care about wearing a mask,” Jones said. “It is the parents that shape the kids' opinions. As parents, we must have the wisdom to do what is best for our children.”
Everyone that entered the meeting room was required to wear a mask. A couple people were not allowed in for refusing the policy.
“It is ridiculous to wear a mask when you are protesting masks,” a lady said as she stormed out of the room.
Another man was asked to leave for refusing to put his mask on. On a couple of occasions, school system police officers had to tell people to keep their masks on.
Four school board members wore masks and one — Post 5 member Glenn Easterwood — did not. Easterwood, who voiced opposition to the mandate two weeks ago, was permitted not to wear a mask because he was socially distanced from the other board members.
“He is isolated away from us,” Rookard explained as many citizens questioned why he was the only one allowed not to wear a mask.
Several parents called the mask mandates "child abuse" and wanted board members punished.
“You should be ashamed and I hope you are prosecuted to the fullest extent,” Hulsey said.
Sherry Ponder said her grandson "cannot learn with a mask on" because he is non-verbal handicapped and "can't see your lips move." She suggested DCSS take other measures to keep children safe from the virus.
“He is trying to learn how to form words. He can’t do that with a mask on,” Ponder said. None of these kids want to run around with a mask on. They got 90 degree weather out on the playground with masks on. It's insanity."
Kyle Church, a physician's assistant at Piedmont Atlanta, said he has seen COVID "rip through our community and our country." Church said he wears both a N95 and surgical mask every day for 10 hours.
“Not once have I ever suffered from hypoxia, which is low blood oxygen, or hypercapnia, which is increased blood CO2," he said. "Not once have a ever felt shortness of breath or loss of consciousness. Not once have I ever felt confused or lost consciousness. I am an asthmatic. So I can wear this mask everyday, everyone else can, too.”
Rookard had to bring the crowd to order on four occasions during Church’s presentation.
“We have to maintain order,” she said. “We can’t have people yelling from the audience.”
“Masks are safe,” said Church as he quoted a couple research studies done on children that prove masks are safe and effective.
Will Jones told the BOE that he believes in the science, but not the "mad science" of some public figures.
“We all believe in following the science, but when do you stop following the mad scientist,” Jones said. “Because we have mad scientist — when you look at Dr. (Anthony) Fauci, whose emails have been released. If you want to see the truth you can find his emails where the Wuhan laboratory was emailing him back and fourth.”
Rookard told the citizens that their comments would be taken under advisement and some people may get direct responses from the BOE.
“I want to say again that we do hear you, we listen to you and we do hear you,” she said. “When we say we take it under advisement it’s not a blanket, it’s not a canned response. We truly do take what you say under advisement. ... For some of the speakers, if comments or letters back are warranted you will be getting those responses."
