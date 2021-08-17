A total of 17 people signed up to speak at Monday's Board of Education meeting on the decision to mandate masks in Douglas County Schools.
Portia Lake, spokesperson for DCSS, said only 14 of the 17 people actually showed up to speak on the issue of masks. A 15th person, Fire Chief Roderick Jolivette, also spoke at Monday's meeting on issues unrelated to the masks, Lake said.
Lake said seven of the speakers were very strongly against the mask mandate and seven speakers were supportive of Superintendent Trent North.
A couple people were asked to leave before the meeting started for refusing to wear a mask in the board room.
A healthcare worker who was supportive of the mask decision was heckled by those attending and left before he was finished making his comments.
All citizens and DCSS staff wore masks during the meeting.
Four school board members wore masks and one — Post 5 member Glenn Easterwood — did not. Easterwood, who voiced opposition to the mandate two weeks ago, was permitted not to wear a mask because he was socially distanced from the other board members.
After all citizens spoke, Board Chair Tracy Rookard said the BOE would take all comments under advisement.
Check back and pick up Thursday’s Sentinel for full coverage.
