A teenager is dead after a shooting early Friday morning in Douglasville.
Douglasville police said officers were dispatched to a person shot call at around 12:24 a.m. at 7237 Deering, just north of downtown. When they arrived, officers found a large number of people and vehicles. Police said one person, a 15-year-old, was deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.
Police said the location of the shooting was an Airbnb rental.
Citing the active investigation, police said no other information was being released.
Police are asking that anyone who attended the gathering at 7237 Deering, knows someone who attended, or have any information about the incident to contact Detective Andre Futch at 678-293-1633 or email futcha@douglasvillega.gov.
