The 15th Annual Penny McHenry Hydrangea Festival on Saturday drew a crowd from around the country.
There were three markets around the downtown area as well as the flower show and the popular garden tour.
Among the gardens attendees of the garden tour saw were Susanne Hudson of Douglasville’s Grandiflora Estate, Jeri and Benny Farmer of Douglasville’s Four Seasons Garden Party, Suzanne and Jim Wix of Winston’s Garden, Kathy and Al Sears of Lithia Springs’s Garden and Debby and Winston Moreland of Douglasville’s 1940s Bungalow Garden.
