Inline Communities, LLC is building a town home community featuring single family homes at a site off of Reservoir Drive next to Arbor Place Mall.
Workers at the site have recently begun clearing trees and grading the area in preparation for the project.
According to Aaron Szarowicz, manager, Economic Development for the city of Douglasville, contacted via email, “I spoke with our Zoning Administrator, Ryan Anderson, about this. He said that the zoning and everything for the project has been approved.”
Szarowicz said that the site plan indicates Inline intends to build 182 single family attached units. The proposed site is an 18.325-acre tract that will include approximately 9.9 units per acre.
The site proposal also includes a clubhouse, a community green, a dog park, and a storm water detention pond, Szarowicz said.
“We don’t have a timeframe for the construction, but they’ll be working with our Building division throughout the process,” he said.
Meanwhile, the city council and planning commission are expected to take up a rezoning request for a second time that would allow a development with 238 single-family homes at Timber Ridge Drive and Prestley Mill Road.
The developer of the proposed subdivision, called Somerset at Timber Ridge, held an informational meeting Tuesday at the Douglasville Conference Center.
The 83.3-acre tract of land would have to be rezoned from R-2 to Planned Unit Development in order to allow the project to move forward with 238 homes on the site. R-2 only allows two homes per acre while PUD gives the developer more flexibility.
The planning commission and city council held hearings on the rezoning last month. But the city attorney determined the meetings weren’t properly advertised and needed to be held again with proper notice given in the legal organ newspaper.
The city’s planning commission will take up the rezoning first at a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at the conference center. The planning commission is expected to vote after the hearing on whether to recommend the rezoning to the city council.
The city council is scheduled to have hearings on the issue at 6 p.m. on both Thursday Oct. 14 and Monday, Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. The council is expected to vote on whether to allow the rezoning after the hearing on Oct. 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.