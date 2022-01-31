Developers of a 192-unit housing project for working families in Villa Rica expect to begin construction this month.
Arbour Valley Communities has been planning with city officials for the past several months to bring the project forward, and to increase the inventory of affordable housing needed in the fast-growing city. The company recently closed on property north of Anderson Road and announced it would begin construction on Arbours at Villa Rica in February. No completion date has been announced.
“Our team is grateful to our partners that contributed to making this development a reality, but this is just the beginning,” said David Sumrall, principal at Arbour Valley Communities. “We are pleased to start construction for Arbours at Villa Rica so that this much-needed housing is available to meet the growing population in Georgia.”
The Arbours at Villa Rica will feature six garden-style residential buildings with an assortment of one-, two- and three-bedrooms units. The development is designed to serve families earning 33-60% of the Area Median Income.
The development will incorporate high-performing, energy-efficient building materials and amenities will include a swimming pool, playground, meeting room, business center and a fitness facility.
The company said that the closing on the property was only possible with the coordination and support of the City of Villa Rica and the city’s Downtown Development Authority. The company said that the combined efforts of all parties will bring much-needed housing to the city.
Company officials added that in the time the development was first planned, the surrounding neighborhoods have begun to transform with several other new developments being planned. Part of that reason, they said, was due to the newly created Tax Allocation District (TAD), a tool used by local governments to help develop tracts that lack the infrastructure or have other issues that would discourage development.
The financing for the development includes a $15 million FHA 221(d4) HUD-insured loan through Merchants Capital; $30 million in Truist Community Capital tax credit equity; and tax-exempt bonds issued through the Villa Rica Downtown Development Authority.
Arbour Valley Communities develops, owns, and manages multifamily communities throughout the Southeast.
