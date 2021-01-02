COMPILED BY RON DANIEL
In Douglas County and around the world, 2020 has become synonymous with the coronavirus pandemic and the toll it has had on lives and livelihoods. Rallies to end racial injustice, the removal of the Confederate statue from the courthouse grounds, a 27.8% tax rate increase by the Board of Commissioners and subsequent 97% budget increase approved for the new probate judge Christina Peterson are also among the top stories from last year as compiled by the Sentinel editorial staff. The list is in approximate chronological order:
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
The Georgia Department of Public Health announced March 20 the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in Douglas County. The news came almost three weeks after the first confirmed cases were reported in Georgia on March 2. By March 13, President Trump had declared a national emergency, followed a day later by Gov. Brian Kemp declaring a public health state of emergency in Georgia. Douglas County Schools went to all digital learning on March 16, the same day that Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones declared a state of emergency in Douglas County. Kemp announced April 1 that schools in Georgia would remain closed through the end of the 2019-2020 school year. On April 2, Kemp issued a statewide shelter-in-place order, which he lifted May 1. In-person high school graduations for Douglas County were postponed in late May and eventually held in late July with social distancing and other precautions. Schools opened Aug. 17 for the 2020-21 school year, about a week later than planned and moved to a phased reopening of school buildings and a return to in-person learning for students who chose that option after Labor Day. By mid-December, two COVID-19 vaccines were approved. Health care workers at Wellstar Douglas Hospital began receiving the vaccine Dec. 21. The general public is expected to have access to the vaccine by the middle of 2021, according to Kemp’s office. Georgia saw a surge of cases in July. A second surge hit in December, with Georgia regularly setting new daily confirmed-case records during the month. On Christmas Eve, the state reported a new record of 7,954 confirmed cases, well above the summer peak of 4,779 new cases in one day on July 24. By Dec. 30, there were 558,177 cases and 9,808 deaths in Georgia since the pandemic began. In Douglas, there were 6,712 cases and 97 deaths total through Dec. 30. Large scale vaccinations have many hoping life can return to normal by the end of 2021. But in the early months of the year, with most of the population still not vaccinated, community spread of the coronavirus is expected to continue along with the related economic consequences.
NOTABLE DEATHS
The county lost five men in 2020 who made lasting impacts in Douglas. Ron Wilson, a prominent Douglas County citizen who had a big heart for special needs children and a penchant for bringing countless businesses to the county, died April 16 at age 74. Wilson served for nearly 20 years on the Douglas County Economic Development Authority. He was first appointed in 2001 and served as chairman of the Development Authority Board from 2007 until January of this year. During Wilson’s tenure the Development Authority successfully recruited globally recognized companies such as Google, Medline Industries, WestRock, Stitch Fix, Switch and helped locally grown businesses expand including DeNyse Companies and Southwire. These projects created over 5,000 jobs and $5 billion in capital investment. Bill ‘Sarge’ Fite, a Marine Corps veteran who served 26 years as director of Douglas County Parks and Recreation, died Sept. 18 at age 90. Tracie Ivey worked in parks and recreation in Douglasville and Douglas County for more than three decades. Ivey called Fite a “pioneer” who helped build parks and provide for the kids of Douglas County over his long tenure. Fite moved with his wife Doris Marie “Woodie” Wood to Douglas County to become director of parks and recreation after his 21-year career in the military which included service in the Korean War. Woodie, became programs director at the parks and recreation department and “was the driving force to integrate the senior citizens community of Douglas County. The Woodie Fite Senior Center is named for her. Jim Steele, the first Black superintendent of Douglas County Schools, died Nov. 16, 2020 at age 79. Steele served as superintendent from 1989 to 1992. He was elected to the role when the position was still chosen by the voters in the county. Steele started his career in education as a band teacher at R.L. Cousins in 1964 and moved to Douglasville from Pritchard, Alabama. He later became the assistant principal at Stewart Middle School and then its principal before being elected superintendent. Steele stood at just 5-feet tall. But former school board member Jeff Morris, who first met Steele as a sixth-grader at Stewart, said he was a “giant of a man.” Bill Massey, a well-known local businessman who was a vocal supporter of his family, died Dec. 15 at age 73. Often he and his wife, Brenda, would watch their grandson Mason participate in an auto race out-of-town, and then drive through the night to attend a granddaughter’s softball game. There were hardly any sporting events the Douglasville entrepreneur missed involving his grandchildren. Not only did he support his grandkids, but others in the community that played sports. Bill sat behind home plate for every Alexander home softball game. Massey founded West Georgia Discount Tire and West Georgia Tire & Auto to help support his family. Terry Baggett, who was involved in many charitable and civic organizations, died Dec. 20 at the age of 82. Baggett was a Douglas County native who retired in 1995 as senior vice president of what is now known as Bank of America. He was active in Rotary, served on the boards of Boys and Girls Club and the S.H.A.R.E. House and helped found Leadership Douglas, earning him praise throughout the county for his dedication. He was honored as the
2016 Citizen of the
Year by the Douglas County Chamber of Commerce.
RALLIES FOR RACIAL INJUSTICE
Millions of Americans, including hundreds in Douglas County, took to the streets to protest the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and many other unarmed African-Americans in 2020. Floyd died at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, who kneeled on his neck for about eight minutes, leading to his death. Protesters rallied June 1 along Douglas Boulevard in Douglasville with signs and chants. The crowd shouted “No justice, no peace” and “say his name” as Douglasville police and deputies from the sheriff’s office stood in the background. Gloria Wilson and Ivana Fiallos organized the protest. The majority of the protesters were either high school or college aged students. “It is so important that we make our voice heard,” said Wilson, a 2018 Alexander High graduate and current junior at Georgia Southern University. “I can relate to some of the discrimination that people are going through,” said Fiallos, a political science major at the University of Georgia.
2020 ELECTIONS
The big national news was President Trump losing his reelection bid to former vice president and now President-elect Joe Biden. Biden received more than 11,000 more votes than Trump in Georgia in the Nov. 3 general election to win the state’s 16 electoral votes, with the results being confirmed during three separate counts. Biden is the first Democrat to win Georgia since 1992 when Bill Clinton carried the state. Douglas County went for Biden with 62% of the vote. Most of the local races in 2020 were decided in the June 9 primary, which was moved from May due to the pandemic. The election saw a record number of voters casting their ballots by mail. Incumbent Democrats including Commission Chairman Romona Jackson Jones, Coroner Renee Godwin and District 2 County Commissioner Kelly Robinson all won their June primary races by large margins, and, with no Republican opponents, won new four-year terms. Democrat Christina Peterson handily defeated Leonard Danley in the primary election for probate judge, making her the winner of the open seat with no Republicans qualifying. Voters also renewed the Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax in June with more than 70% voting for the renewal. In November, Democrat Annetta Stembridge defeated incumbent Republican Tammy Howard to become the county’s new Clerk of Courts. Incumbent Democrat Greg Baker defeated Michael Richardson to win another four years as county tax commissioner. Republican Glenn Easterwood knocked off incumbent Democrat Rita Fasina-Thomas for the Board of Education Post 5 seat. In the other school board race on the November ballot, Democrat Devetrion Caldwell handily defeated Republican Francisco Artley to win another four years representing Post 1. Democrat Dalia Racine is the county’s new district attorney after running unopposed with incumbent Republican Ryan Leonard moving to Texas. Racine will be the county’s first Democratic district attorney in 30 years. Three incumbent legislators representing parts of Douglas — Sen. Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, and Reps. Micah Gravley, R-Douglasville and Kimberly Alexander, D-Douglasville — all won reelection in contested races. Voters in Douglas also passed a Redevelopment Powers referendum that gives the county power to create Tax Allocation Districts.
27.8% TAX INCREASE
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 on Aug. 27 to adopt a tax rate of 12.563 mills — a 27.8% increase over the rollback rate. The rollback rate is the rate that would have brought in the same amount of revenue as last year’s tax rate. The state considers a millage rate over the rollback to be a tax increase. Commissioners Henry Mitchell and Ann Guider voted against the increase and made it clear during the debate that the commissioners who voted for the 2020 budget — Chairman Romona Jackson Jones and district commissioners Kelly Robinson and Tarenia Carthan — should approve the hike. Facing a shortfall on a budget that had already been cut, the commissioners who voted in favor of the increase said they had no choice but to raise the millage rate to make it work.
ECONOMIC SUCCESSES
Gov. Brian Kemp announced Sept. 18 that energy and sports beverage company Bang Energy is opening its first Southeastern manufacturing and distribution center in Douglas County. Kemp said the facility will bring 600 jobs to the county and will be located on Staples Drive, which is in the city limits of Douglasville but has a Lithia Springs address. Bang Energy, which is headquartered in Weston, Florida, manufactures and sells energy drinks and beverages, dietary supplements and sports nutrition products. The company and its affiliate brands include Bang, Meltdown, 1-Keto, Redline, Redline Cognitive Candy, Noo-Fuzion and Stoked. Switch, the technology company that in 2017 announced a $2.5 billion investment in Douglas County, announced Nov. 17 it had signed an anchor tenant and was breaking ground on its next two buildings in the county. The campus, located near Google in Lithia Springs, is known by Switch as the Keep Campus in Atlanta. Switch said in a release it had signed an unnamed global logistics company as the anchor tenant for the first data center at the Douglas campus — known as ATLANTA 1. ATLANTA 1 is now at 72% committed for client deployments. Switch CEO, Founder and Chairman Rob Roy held a virtual groundbreaking for the second and third data center buildings at the campus Nov. 17.
DOUGLAS COUNTY TURNS 150
Douglas County turned 150 years old Oct. 17, 2020. The county was created by the Georgia General Assembly on Oct. 17, 1870, from part of Campbell County. While the county had planned several big events to celebrate the sesquicentennial all year, most everything went virtual once the pandemic hit the area in March. The 150th Virtual Birthday Celebration aired Oct. 17 on dctv23 and on the Douglas County Happenings Facebook page. The event featured local, state and federal officials as well as Douglas County citizens celebrating the county’s founding. The county also held a drive-thru 150th Birthday Souvenir giveaway on Oct. 16 at the courthouse.
BOE BUYS GREYSTONE HEADQUARTERS
The Douglas County Board of Education voted Oct. 19 to purchase the GreyStone Power headquarters on Veterans Memorial Highway in Douglasville. The school system plans to relocate its central office to the GreyStone site. GreyStone is building a new headquarters on 194 acres at the corner of Highway 92 and Ridge Road in Paulding County and plans to move in early this year. The BOE paid $12.5 million for the GreyStone headquarters, which Superintendent Trent North said is $1 million less than the $13.5 million it appraised for. The school system will pay GreyStone for the building over 15 years as part of a lease-purchase agreement. North said he hopes the school system can be in the new facility by the spring of 2021. The facility that currently houses the school system’s central office was originally built in the 1970s as a manufacturing and warehouse facility. The school system purchased the property in 1986. North said the current facility will be razed once the move to the GreyStone building is complete and a multi-purpose facility will be constructed on the 18-acre site. The new multi-purpose venue will be able to host the county’s graduations, which are currently held in Carrollton at the University of West Georgia. The multi-purpose facility will be paid for with E-SPLOST funds.
CONFEDERATE STATUE REMOVED
On Nov. 5, without much fanfare and with just a few onlookers, workers removed the Confederate monument on the lawn of the Douglas County Courthouse that had sparked some controversy among residents. It took a few hours to remove the statue that has stood outside the county’s courthouses since 1914, when it was donated by the local chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. In August, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on a resolution to relocate the Confederate monument from the courthouse property to the county’s Museum of History and Art, which is housed at the old courthouse in downtown Douglasville. The monument is now on display at the museum. The relocation was done by an independent contractor at a cost of $26,250. Triana Arnold James, the president of Georgia National Organization for Women and a county resident, held a press conference in front of the statue in mid-July asking for its removal. A month later, the Georgia Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy gave its support of the removal for safety reasons.
JUDGE PETERSON’S WINDFALL
The Board of Commissioners approved a salary for new Probate Judge Christina Peterson that is likely to make her the highest paid judge in the county and have her taking home more money even than the state’s Supreme Court justices. The BOC adopted the 2021 budget Dec. 17 and agreed to give Peterson a salary of $124,798. She will also collect 100% of fees from vital records processed in her office, which totaled $71,400 this past year and has been more than $60,000 for the past three years. Peterson’s salary and the minimum $60,000 she is likely to collect in extra fees means she’ll take home at least $184,798 and likely much more. Justices on the state Supreme Court make $179,112 after a 2% raise in 2019, according to the Council of Superior Court Judges of Georgia. Douglas County Chief Superior Court Judge David T. Emerson said he and fellow superior court judges William “Beau” McClain and Cynthia C. Adams make about $177,000. Former Probate Judge Hal Hamrick, who retired in 2020 after 16 years of service, made $96,500 along with 50% of the vital records fees; Hamrick gave the county the other 50%. Peterson — an attorney with no experience as a judge — will make more than twice the salary of the county’s associate juvenile court judge, Emerson said. In addition to giving Peterson a much larger salary than the outgoing probate judge, the BOC reportedly included $5,500 for Peterson to go to out-of-town training and $5,000 to redecorate her office. The BOC also increased the probate court’s budget by 97% from the $435,100 in Hamrick’s final year to $836,396 in 2021 to cover extra staff and other expenses Peterson asked for. The windfall for Peterson came a few months after the BOC raised the tax rate 27.8%, required furlough days for most county employees and asked most county department heads to cut their budgets 8.25%.
