Members of the Class of 2021 will graduate in their high school stadiums, the Douglas County School System announced on April 20. Schools were originally scheduled to graduate in the coliseum at the University of West Georgia.
"While we are grateful to the University of West Georgia for offering their facility at a reduced capacity, we decided to hold the ceremonies in our stadiums so that we can provide more tickets to each student," said Superintendent Trent North. "The outside setting will also provide a safer environment as we continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19."
Each student will receive four tickets for graduation. All ceremonies will be live streamed so that family and friends can view the festivities from home.
The times for graduation have changed slightly from the original times. The date changed for Lithia Springs High School. Due to the renovation of the stadium, Douglas County High School will hold graduation at New Manchester High School.
The new schedule is:
• LSHS, Wednesday, May 26, 8 p.m., at Lithia Springs High School Stadium
• DCHS, Thursday, May 27, 8 a.m., at New Manchester High School Stadium
• CHHS, Thursday, May 27, 8 p.m., at Chapel Hill High School Stadium
• AHS, Friday, May 28, 8 a.m., at Alexander High School Stadium
• NMHS, Friday, May 28, 8 p.m., at New Manchester High School Stadium
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.