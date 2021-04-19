The 2021 legislative session, which wrapped up recently and will return next January, was the General Assembly’s first since last year’s election cycle in which Democrats scored historic wins and saw Republicans then move to rewrite dozens of voting laws.
Partisan battle lines formed after Democrats claimed victory in the 2020 presidential election and the U.S. Senate runoffs, handing the party key statewide wins for the first time in decades.
Ultimately, lawmakers passed a measure along party lines that adds identification requirements for mail-in voting, confines absentee-ballot drop boxes inside local election offices and polling places and bans non-poll workers from handing out food and drinks to people in line to vote within 150 feet of polling places during elections.
According to a report by the Capitol Beat News Service, those changes, along with new rules allowing state election officials to take over poor-performing county election boards, sparked protests from Democrats and voting-rights advocates who claimed voter access for Black and low-income Georgians will be set back worse than at any time since the Jim Crow era.
But Republican leaders — from Gov. Brian Kemp to party leaders in both General Assembly chambers to the state’s election chief, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger all argued that the law changes aim to bolster confidence in state elections and expand voter access, noting that the now-enacted bill scraps the state’s controversial signature-verification process for absentee ballots in favor of a voter ID requirement and gives counties the ability to open polls for more hours on weekends during the early-voting period.
“This is not ‘Jim Crow,’ ” declared Senate Majority Leader Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton. “Matter of fact, we don’t want 60% to vote — we want 100%. Stop with the rhetoric.”
Republican and Democratic leaders also differed over legislation focused on guns, policing and criminal justice — many of which fell by the wayside after rounds of intense debate, the Capitol Beat News reported.
Efforts to loosen rules on interstate gun-carry permits, prosecute violent protesters and create a driver education program on how to interact with police during traffic stops all fell short of final passage amid stern opposition from Democratic leaders.
But Republican lawmakers did push through a measure that blocks most city and county governments from slashing their police budgets by more than 5% over a five-year span, which opponents called an attempt by state authorities to strip control from local officials over how to police their communities.
And the only proposal to gain bipartisan support and clear the legislature was an overhaul of the citizen’s arrest law, which was scaled back so that only business owners can briefly detain people who commit crimes on their premises, as well as off-duty or out-of-jurisdiction police officers.
And all bets are off now for another attempt to legalize some forms of gambling beyond the Georgia Lottery after lawmakers shot down a bill to permit regulated sports betting in the state, pitched as a way to raise more funding for the HOPE Scholarship program and need-based scholarships.
Also falling short was the measure that would have given Georgia hospital patients and elderly-care residents isolated by the pandemic a limited window to meet in person with a legal representative or a caregiver, who could be a family member. That bill was gutted before finally stalling.
And after slashing more than $2 billion last year from schools, troopers, prisons, mental-health and other social services due to the economic slowdown from the COVID-19 pandemic, budgeting was also top of mind for state lawmakers.
The 2020 session’s in-person business as usual at the state Capitol had ground to a halt by March as the pandemic forced legislators to spend most of that session’s remaining weeks working from home.
Taking cues from the governor, budget drafters in the Senate and the House avoided the spending cuts imposed last year particularly to public schools that receive a huge chunk of annual tax revenues. Lawmakers hailed Georgia’s economic rebound since the start of the pandemic more than a year ago as an incentive to restore budget funding for schools with a mix of state dollars and federal emergency aid.
And Democrats’ calls to fully expand Medicaid benefits for low-income Georgians were also blocked by Republicans long opposed to broadening the costly program’s scope, despite a steep jump in eligible recipients amid the pandemic. Lawmakers did pass a bill to automatically enroll some 60,000 Georgia children in Medicaid who already receive food stamps.
Members of the Douglas County state delegation were contacted for comment on this year’s session.
Roger Bruce, D-Atlanta, who spoke by phone, summarized his best thing accomplished and worst thing for the session.
“On the plus side it would be the repeal of the citizen’s arrest law, which originated back in slavery times when they were using it to allow people to capture escaped slaves until [their captors] came back and claimed them — glad to see that go,” Bruce said. “Obviously on the negative side, would be the issues around voting, just with the hate and hostility that’s going on with that bill — that was clearly the down side.”
And Rep. Micah Gravley R-Douglasville, who also spoke by phone cited several bills passed as his highlight to the session, including the updated citizen’s arrest bill, the voting integrity bill, state employee maternal leave and increasing the special-needs scholarship. And on the negative side, two other bills that didn’t pass of which he supports only one. Gravley said he’d hoped for progress on the gun-carry permits law, but added that he remained reluctant to throw support to the proposed gambling legislation.
Gravley also sponsored two bills that passed this year. SB60 dealt with benefits to disabled public safety workers and another ‘clean-up’ bill aimed at streamlining the permit process involved in making THC oil available to registered patients.
Bills that failed to reach Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk this year will have another chance to do so in 2022 for the second half of the two-year term.
The General Assembly next turns its attention to redrawing the boundaries of Georgia’s legislative and congressional districts, marking a Republican-led process that’s expected to drum up the same ardent backlash from Democrats seen during the fight over election changes.
Hearings on redistricting are set to take place in Atlanta at the state Capitol sometime this fall or winter.
