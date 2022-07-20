Some local businesses may come and go with the blink of an eye and others become fixtures in the community. In 2022 Douglasville business Chandler Exterminators reached their 60th year in business.
The family-owned business, located at 6483 Church Street, began in 1962 and its origins are described on the company’s website.
According to Census Bureau stats, Douglasville’s population circa 1962 was about 4,500 and by 2020 had grown to just over 35,000.
Harry Chandler called an exterminator to come out to his house and was impressed with how well he was treated. At the time that business needed some part-time help and Harry decided to come on-board and learn about the business.
Eventually Harry took that experience and parlayed it into his own business, which has thrived now for six decades.
According to some biographical information on the website,
“Before long Harry was known as the “Bug Man” everywhere he went. Not long after, the seed was planted for Harry to bring other family members into the business and Chandler Exterminators, Inc. began with Harry and his son Dennis.
Dennis had a vision of providing customers with superior service based on the principles of honesty, integrity and best-in-class customer service.”
Today, Chandler Exterminators, Inc. continues to be family-owned and operates with these principles in mind.
And like most vintage businesses, most of the changes over the years are mostly tied to the result of advancing technology, computers, and that sort of thing, according to Dennis’s son Brett Chandler, contacted by phone. He became involved around 2000.
According to their website, while keeping up with the changing times over the years is important, satisfied customers and word-of-mouth endorsements is always at the top of the list.
“Our customers are loyal repeat customers who provide referrals to friends and family when they need pest control or extermination services.”
The key to their success has always stemmed from Harry’s initial experience, as the website bio underscores.
“Chandler Exterminator’s Inc. considers each client as an extension of our family.... We’re family-owned and operated and our business began by how we were treated by an extermination company.”
Unlike the impact that slowed many other businesses in 2020 with the onset of the pandemic, Chandler’s business may have even spiked a bit since more people were spending more time at home, Chandler said.
“I’m thankful for all the customers who’ve continued with us over the years,” he said.
Chandler said there’s no special anniversary celebration planned, just business as usual.
Chandler serves the counties of Carroll, Douglas, Paulding, Haralson, Cobb, and Fulton and is open Monday through Friday and by appointment on Saturday.
