Votes not previously tallied were found in Douglas County as part of the statewide hand recount of the presidential race.
A total of 293 votes were found on a memory card not previously entered into the system from The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd precinct on Chapel Hill Road in Douglasville, according to Gabriel Sterling, voting system implementation manager for the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.
Sterling said during a press conference Wednesday morning there were 156 previously uncounted votes for former vice president Joe Biden in Douglas County, 128 votes for President Donald Trump, seven votes for Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen and two undervotes where the voter did not choose a candidate for president.
Sterling said the net gain for Biden in Douglas County from the votes not previously tallied was 28. Biden won Douglas County with about 62% of the vote to Trump’s 37%.
As of late Wednesday morning, Sterling said Biden’s lead over Trump in Georgia stood at 12,781 votes. Biden, now the president-elect, had led in the state by a little more than 14,000 votes last Friday when Georgia was called by multiple media outlets for the former vice president.
Georgia’s 159 counties had until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday night to finish hand recounts of all ballots.
Douglas is one of four counties as of midday Wednesday where new votes had been discovered during the recount, which began statewide last Friday. Fayette (2,755) and Walton (284) counties also found votes not previously tallied on memory cards. Floyd County found 2,600 ballots that were never scanned, Sterling said.
The previously uncounted votes don’t change the outcome of any races in Douglas County and the statewide recount is not expected to change the outcome of the presidential race in Georgia. Biden is the first Democrat to win the state since 1992 when Bill Clinton won here.
Sterling said that while the mistakes in the four counties shouldn’t have happened, the hand recount of ballots did what it was supposed to do.
“The audit found the issue and corrected the issue,” he said. “It’s doing its job.”
County spokesman Rick Martin said in a release late Wednesday “an Election Day tabular failed to upload results to Georgia’s Secretary of State” and that the “technical glitch resulted in 293 votes not being counted.” Martin said the county Board of Elections held an emergency meeting Wednesday, then transmitted the updated vote counts to the state and recertified the results of the Nov. 3 election.
Trump has been critical of the state’s vote-counting on Twitter, criticizing Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and others.
Sterling defended the state’s election system during Wednesday’s press conference.
“He has actually gained votes from this process,” Sterling said of Trump.
Georgia is required by law to certify the election results by Friday. Sterling said the losing candidate has 48 hours from the time of certification to request an additional machine recount of the nearly five million votes cast in Georgia.
