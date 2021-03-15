By STAFF AND WIRE REPORTS
The floodgates opened Monday for Georgians wanting the COVID-19 vaccination.
Gov. Brian Kemp added all adults over 55 and those with high-risk health conditions from diabetes and cancer to hypertension and obesity to the list of Georgians eligible for the vaccine.
Officials with Kemp’s office say that, overall, another 3.3 million people are eligible, meaning more than 6 million Georgians overall can now seek vaccination, according to the Associated Press (AP). Georgia has about 8.4 million residents 16 and older, the AP reported.
The move comes as Georgia works to improve its worst-in-the-nation share of the population that has been inoculated against the respiratory illness.
Before Monday, Georgia was offering vaccinations to people 65 and older, preschool and K-12 education employees, medical workers, emergency workers, residents and employees of long-term care facilities, intellectually disabled adults, and parents of children with certain complicated medical conditions.
While many Georgians were able to secure vaccine appointments over the weekend, with so many people now eligible, the shots were harder to find Monday.
Although Walgreens and Kroger showed available appointments on their websites Monday morning, attempts to book those appointments were met with error messages as people snapped up the chances to get the shots, the AP reported. Publix and Ingles showed all their vaccination appointments were fully booked. A few appointments remained available at state and local public health mass vaccination sites, but some feared that older people will be crowded out in a new rush for appointments.
“Once we start expanding the number of people who are able to get vaccinated, the younger, more tech-savvy individuals are definitely going to snatch up those spots from the seniors,” Dr. Cecil Bennett in Newnan told WAGA-TV.
The Douglas County government announced via Facebook on Monday it was trying to help, with county residents 55 and older eligible to call for a vaccination appointment Tuesday, March 16. The county urged residents who qualify to call them between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m at 770-489-3100 or 678-626-5630 for more information about scheduling an appointment.
Premier Drugstore in downtown Douglasville is one of many independent pharmacies also working to vaccinate residents. In a Facebook post Sunday, Premier announced that for a fourth-straight week it had “gotten zero first doses.”
Premier said on Facebook it gave close to 600 doses to the community last week, including at a pop-up event Saturday afternoon. The drugstore said the doses it received last week came from a local hospital that transferred its extra doses.
“We were rewarded by getting zero doses this week,” the Sunday Facebook post reads. “We need everyone in our area to reach out to the state health department and governor’s office and ask them why we will receive zero doses this week especially since the phase opens up to cover more people than ever starting tomorrow 3/15. We are trying our best to make sure Douglasville and the surrounding areas are not forgotten when it comes to vaccine distribution. It seems like we ask every week ... But please reach out to your elected officials and ask them to send us more vaccines!”
Appointments can be made directly at the Arbor Place Mall mass vaccination site operated by Cobb & Douglas Public Health by visiting https://gta-vras.powerappsportals.us/ and residents can also visit cobbanddouglas publichealth.com for more information about appointments.
Another website, https://vaccinefinder.org, lets you search by zip code to find retail pharmacies with vaccines in stock. The website showed a few local pharmacies in Douglasville with vaccine appointments available late Monday afternoon. However, many pharmacies require you to make a first dose appointment and second dose appointment (usually 3-4 weeks after the first dose) at the same time for the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Kroger is one such pharmacy, and it will not allow vaccine seekers to make an appointment unless the same Kroger location has both first and second dose appointments available. Kroger and some other pharmacies in north Georgia also have the newly approved one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
Kroger, Walgreens and other chains appeared to be opening appointment slots at different times over the last few days. So, if a vaccine seeker doesn’t find an appointment at first, they might find one by checking the pharmacy website later.
Another resource for those searching for the vaccine is the Facebook group GA COVID VAX APPT HELP (unofficial). The public group has over 15,000 members and many members are glad to share information and help fellow Georgians find open appointments. The group is at https://www.facebook.com/groups/836814577 165399
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.