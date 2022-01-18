Douglasville Police are searching for a teenager in connection to a shooting that left a 15-year-old boy dead at a New Year’s Eve party.
Jhabre "Mike" Wilson, 17, is wanted for murder and other charges, including gang activity.
Police Chief Gary Sparks announced the arrests of three other suspects in the early morning shooting that killed a Douglas County High student.
The name of the victim still has not been released by police.
During a Tuesday morning press conference at police headquarters, Sparks announced that Davion White, 20, was arrested in Oklahoma and charged with murder, aggravated assault, violation of the Georgia Street Gang Act, and various weapons offenses.
Two female teenagers — Zorree Peeples, 18, and Karea Cowvins, 17 — have been charged with aggravated assault - party to a crime.
Wilson remains at large, and police say he frequents Cobb and Fulton counties.
“Anyone with information needs to come forward,” Sparks said. “If you are harboring Jhabre, we will have a conversation with you. We are not going to have this in Douglasville and Douglas County.”
Sparks said that Wilson and White are both members of gangs in Cobb County.
All three suspects remain in jail without bond.
Check Thursday’s Sentinel for more information about the shooting.
