Sweetwater Elementary School fifth-grade teacher Anita Outlaw was honored as the Atlanta Braves three millionth fan at Truist Park this season.

 Derrick Mahone/Douglas County Sentinel

When Anita Outlaw went to pick up her tickets at the Atlanta Braves game Wednesday afternoon, she was asked by a team representative if she wanted to go on the field at Truist Park and say ‘play ball’ prior to the start of the game.

Outlaw agreed.

