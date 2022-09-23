When Anita Outlaw went to pick up her tickets at the Atlanta Braves game Wednesday afternoon, she was asked by a team representative if she wanted to go on the field at Truist Park and say ‘play ball’ prior to the start of the game.
Outlaw agreed.
Once on the field, she was greeted by another team representative who asked if she knew why she was on the field.
To her surprise, Outlaw was told over the public address speaker that she was the three millionth fan this season.
“I was like amazed,” Outlaw said. “It was definitely a big surprise.”
Outlaw, a fifth-grade teacher at Sweetwater Creek Elementary School, was at the lunchtime game between the Braves and Washington Nationals with about 68 students, six teachers and four parents for Science Education Day sponsored by the Braves.
Little did the self-described ‘Jersey Girl’ realize that her $12 fee for the science program, lunch and a ballgame, would net her bigger prizes.
For being the milestone fan, Outlaw received a Braves jersey, a trip to a casino, a $500 gift card to the Braves Store, free Chick-fil-A for a year and two tickets to the 2023 opening day game.
“I really am a Braves fan,” Outlaw said. “I never expected all of this when we went to the ballpark.”
Outlaw’s students were overjoyed about their teacher winning.
“I was so proud of Ms. Outlaw,” said Natalia Portillo, a fifth-grader at the school. “We were in the stands screaming and going crazy. Ms. Outlaw definitely deserves all those rewards.”
In addition, she was invited to the Braves broadcast booth and was interviewed by announcers Chip Caray, Peter Moylan and Paul Byrd.
“It was like ‘wow’, is this really happening to me,” Outlaw said. “I was nervous. I hope I sounded okay.”
Outlaw is receiving calls from friends and family members who saw the interview and social media posts.
“I’m viral,” she said. “It was such an amazing and beautiful moment. I always said when we are on a field trip that we don’t want to end up on WSB news. I did end up on the news, but for all the right reasons. I did a Google search and saw my name. This is amazing.”
She said she was a little star struck about the moment.
Outlaw has been teaching for about 11 years after moving from New York to Georgia to care for her mother.
She worked as a paralegal while pursuing an acting and writing career. Outlaw said she had some small parts on a couple soap operas.
“All that was a long time ago,” Outlaw joked. “I was basically an unemployed actress.”
She said she has found her passion in teaching.
“I absolutely love it,” Outlaw said. “I’ve always worked with kids. Teaching is my opportunity to bring knowledge and light to others. I read a lot and try to gather a solid foundation of information.”
